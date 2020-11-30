Surprise! The Holiday Toys On Your Kids’ Lists Are At Dollar General

Nothing takes you out of the festive spirit like spending too much money on gifts. But fear not: you can be frugal while still finding the top name brand toys your kids have been asking for all year. Sure, the holidays may look different this year. But Dollar General is making sure you’re able to surprise your kids with some seasonal magic and save money, too.







If you’ve been sleeping on Dollar General, now is the time to awaken, my deal-seeking friends. In addition to household essentials, cute decor and everyday goods, they’ve got the name-brand toys every kiddo has on their list. They’ve got Barbie®, LOL Surprise®, Hot Wheels®, Ryan’s World, Jojo Siwa dolls and more.They’ve also got a variety of LEGO sets that will make your kids so happy it almost makes up for how much it hurts to step on a brick.

Whether you’re shopping for a mini Iron Man or a kid who can’t get enough of Paw Patrol, Dollar General has got you covered.

FOR YOUR SUPERHERO IN TRAINING

Your little Tony Stark will love this LEGO Iron Man set and you’ll love that it only costs ten bucks. Dollar General to the rescue!

MORE FOR THE LITTLE MARVEL FANS

Have a family game night of epic proportions with this Marvel Apples to Apples from Dollar General. Bonus points if you exclusively use Hulk-speak throughout the whole game.

FOR YOUR FAVORITE LITTLE PEOPLE

Finding gifts toddlers will actually play with can be tricky — somehow the box is always more entertaining than what’s inside. That’s where Fisher-Price comes in. Dollar General has $5 Fisher-Price Little People and Fisher-Price Stackers that your kid and your wallet will love.

FOR YOUR BEAUTY GURU-IN-TRAINING

Want to encourage your make-up artist in the making without sacrificing your own products? LOL Surprise Lip Gloss is what you seek. Dollar General has this LOL Surprise kit that lets kids make their own color-changing lip gloss for just $5.

FOR DISNEY DIE-HARDS

Dollar General’s Minnie Phone will let your kid make important mouse business calls while you’re working-from-home. If you need other ideas for Disney fans of any age, you can never go wrong with a $10 Mickey Plush.

FOR THE SLIME FANATIC

Sick of finding glue and failed slime projects squished out all over your kitchen table? This Slime & Sand Bucket will satiate any slime fanatic while keeping your counters clean.

FOR YOUR TRUCKER TYKE

Beep beep! Dollar General’s selection of toddler-friendly toys like this V Tech Drop & Go Truck makes it easy for you to get a bunch of your holiday shopping done in one stop.

FOR THE ASPIRING ENGINEER

If you’ve yet to be welcomed into Ryan’s World, now is the time. The nine-year-old’s toy reviews, crafts, and other fun videos have tens of billions of views on YouTube. With this $8 Ryan’s World Build It Egg, your kid can bring Ryan’s World into their own.

FOR YOUR BABY SHARK

The only caveat to these extremely adorable $5 Baby Shark Bath Toys is that you will absolutely be singing “Baby Shark” during every bathtime. But let’s be honest, you were doing that already.

FOR YOUR FELLOW PUZZLER

Unless you somehow avoided the jigsaw puzzle phase of the pandemic, this wooden puzzle for kids is the perfect way to bring your kid into your new-found hobby.

FOR YOUR BABY DRIVER

Dollar General has Matchbox Cars. I repeat, DOLLAR GENERAL HAS MATCHBOX CARS. When is a kid not excited to get a Matchbox Car?

FOR FAMILY GAME NIGHT

I salute anyone who is able to finish an entire game of Monopoly. Incite some healthy competition with this one-on-one Monopoly game from Hasbro.

FOR THE KID WHO CAN’T GET ENOUGH PAW PATROL

Keep your little one entertained with a Paw Patrol Coloring Book from Dollar General. It’s best paired with several episodes of Paw Patrol.

FOR THE CRAFTY KID

Dollar General has a $5 Play-Doh create and cut set for that is essentially the children’s version of every at-home quarantine haircut. Fortunately, Play-Doh hair grows back quickly.

FOR THE KID WHO LOVES MAKE BELIEVE

Your kid will love this My Little Pony Story Book and you’ll love reading it with them. After the year we’ve had, we could all use a little whimsy and wonder.

Dollar General helps you shop for the name brand toys your kids love for less. From the little stocking stuffers to the big surprises, they have you covered. This holiday season, save time and money at Dollar General.