These Sweet ‘Fits From Carter’s Will Make All That Holiday Chaos Look Cute

So… how’s everyone out there feeling about the holidays fast approaching? [Insert upside-down smiling face emojis here.] Yeah, I figured. Personally, I still haven’t fully recovered from back-to-school season and Halloween, but hey! Why not dive straight into the most busy-I-mean-wonderful time of the year?

If, like me, you’re feeling less “ho ho ho” and more h’oh-no about all the items on your holiday checklist, know that you’re not alone. While it’s true that the holidays love chaos as much as we moms love dry shampoo, it’s also fully possible to bring plenty of magic as your fam’s official chairperson of holiday cheer. One easy way to do it? Keep your whole crew cozy and lookin’ festive with cute holiday outfits from Carter’s, that are just are perfect for hanging out at home as they are for an elaborate on-location annual holiday card photo shoot.

However you plan on celebrating, consider Carter’s your go-to for all things comfort and joy this year. Aside from being your one-stop shop for adorable gifts for the family and seasonal attire (even Molly Sims loves their holiday jammies), they’re also making the holidays brighter by giving away thousands in Carter’s gift cards and other sweet prizes every day through December 8 in their Ultimate Holiday Giveaway. Sounds good, right? Plus, Carter’s is even stepping up to entertain your kids while you’re busy preparing for the holidays and offering a fun activity to enjoy as a family with a virtual KIDZ BOP Ultimate Holiday Party to keep even the most mischievous little elves happily occupied while you make holiday miracles happen.

Now, let’s get back to those cute holiday outfits we promised. Without further ado, here are a few of my favorite essential picks from Carter’s that will add more style to your season.

Christmas jammies for the whole fam? Yes, plz. This whimsy design is just right for Santa’s grown-up helpers to either rock on their own or match with family. It’s a snug-fitting set that’s made of the kind of super soft cotton you’ll want to stay in all day. (Hey, I’m not here to judge!)

‘Tis the season for footed fleece PJs, and this snuggly pair will take your little ones from playtime to bedtime in no time. And since we’re all for anything that makes the holidays simpler, this set gets bonus points for a two-way zip design that makes for quick and easy dressing.

These reindeer ears, though! This neutral button-up is an instant outfit-maker that pairs well with whatever they’re wearing. Made of 100% cotton, it’s a soft and cozy option for extra warmth, and happens to be so adorable it hurts. This is one festive must-have that’s guaranteed to steal the show. Did someone say photo op?

Throw in a good tutu and honestly, we’re done for. Fashion meets function in this easy-on jersey cotton dress with a tulle skirt that’s not only perfect for twirling in, but also anything else they get up to. They’ll be sure to bring the festive flair with an adorable look that offers just enough frill and a classic color that screams “holiday.”

We’re happy to blur the lines between dressing up and dressing down with this cozy fleece pullover that delivers a classic winter look without sacrificing comfort. It’s as easy to pull on as an everyday sweatshirt, but the ribbed cuffs, sherpa-lined collar, and stylish half-zip details give it a more formal factor. Keep this one handy because it’s guaranteed to be a go-to!

Carter’s Ultimate Holiday Giveaway is helping you check everything off your list with 50 days of gifts. Now through Sunday, November 28, enter for a chance to win a daily grand prize of a $350 Carter’s gift card to snag amazing gifts, plus a $350 gift card to Motherhood Maternity for all the stylish moms-to-be. 50 additional winners will receive a Carter’s gift card daily, so don’t forget to sign up each day — you don’t want to miss out. Keep an eye out for next week’s exciting prizes too! Enter here for your chance to win.