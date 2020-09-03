Target’s Popular Car Seat Trade-In Program Is Back

Joe Raedle/Getty

Target’s car seat trade-in program is back, here’s how to get that 20% off coupon

Target just announced that its wildly popular car seat trade-in program is back! Car seats are expensive and as your kids outgrow them, those old car seats just pile up. With Target’s program, you give them your old car seat in exchange for a discount on a new one and Target will handle recycling the old seat.

Target will accept all types of car seats, such as “infant seats, convertible seats, car seat bases, harness or booster car seats and car seats that are expired or damaged.” Just bring it to Target. Materials from the old car seats will be recycled and to date, Target has recycled nearly 1 million car seats totaling 14.4 million pounds of materials. Target will once again partner with Waste Management, which upcycles the used car seats into grocery carts, plastic buckets, construction materials, and more. Now that’s sustainable AF.

The process is COVID-19 compliant too. All you have to do is bring your old car seat to the drop-off boxes located near guest services then scan the code on the drop-box to receive your 20% off coupon (though you will need the Target Circle app to get the coupon). The 20% off coupon expires on October 3, 2020, and per Target, it can be used “toward a new car seat, car seat base, travel system, stroller or select baby home gear [like] playards, high chairs, swings, rockers and bouncers.”

The program runs from Sunday, September 13, 2020, through Saturday, September 26, 2020, at all Target stores and some of the smaller Target City shops. Target launched the service in 2016 and normally the program occurs around April, but I’m guessing the pandemic played a part in the decision to reschedule the annual trade-in event.

“As our guests increasingly look for products and experiences that are good for them, their families and the planet, we are making it easy to have a positive impact on the environment through trade-in programs,” the company said in a statement.

Car seats are expensive, so why not save yourself some money and lighten the load at your local landfill? Also, Target has Halloween stuff right now, so do you need another reason to head down there? Exactly.