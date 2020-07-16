Target And CVS Join Other Retailers In Requiring Masks In Their Stores

Christian Petersen/Getty

CVS and Target now requiring all customers to wear masks

Following in the footsteps of Starbucks and Walmart, CVS and Target are now requiring masks to shop in stores and where are the Karens gonna shop now? Short of a national mask mandate, this sort of patchwork of retail and restaurant mask rulings might actually get the anti-maskers to finally mask up or just result in more Karen freakout videos. It’s totally the latter, right?

80% of Target stores already required masks to shop because of local or state mask laws, but beginning August 1, CNN reports that Target will start requiring face coverings in all stores and will even provide disposable masks at entrances to customers who don’t have one. Unclear why they are waiting until August 1 to launch the initiative, but it’s better than not having a mask policy at all.

CVS tweeted out their intent on Thursday, July 16, 2020, saying “With the recent spike in COVID-19 infections, we’re joining others in taking the next step and requiring all customers to wear face coverings when entering any of our stores throughout the country effective Monday, July 20.”

CVS also said in a statement that “we’re not asking our store employees to play the role of enforcer” and are relying on customers to actually follow the rules and wear a mask, but we all know how that’s been going. “What we are asking is that customers help protect themselves and those around them by listening to the experts and heeding the call to wear a face covering,” CVS continued.

Target and CVS now join Starbucks, Best Buy, Kohl’s, Walmart, and Kroger Co. which have all put mandatory face covering rules in place. CNN reports that the retailers who have hesitated to enforce a mask mandate are dragging their feet because they fear antagonism from shoppers, and as CVS mentioned, the rule of “enforcement” won’t fall to the employees, but how else will these new mask rules be enforced? Will these retail locations hire more security? Specialized mask enforcers? In response to a customer who claimed they couldn’t wear a mask for health reasons, Walmart wrote in an Instagram comment that “our trained ambassadors will work with [the customer] to find a solution that works for everyone.”

United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) — the county’s leading authority on all health-related matters — has already recommended that all Americans wear a cloth mask when out in public to prevent the spread of COVID-19, and now new research shows that not only do masks prevent infected carriers from spreading the virus, but they can also provide a certain amount of protection to the wearer. Just wear the mask, it’s not a big deal.