Twitter Drags Man Who Publicly Shamed A Target Employee Over A Toothbrush

David Leavitt/Twitter

A Target customer tried getting a toothbrush for a penny, and store manager Tori was not having it

A Target store manager named Tori has become an overnight hero for dealing with a very cheap customer who not only tried to take advantage of a store mistake, but also posted about the ordeal on social media ⁠— including a picture of the obviously over-it Tori.

David Leavitt, who describes himself as a “multimedia journalist who has worked for CBS, AXS, Yahoo, and others,” was shopping at a Target in Massachusetts when he spotted an Oral-B Pro 5000 toothbrush, which normally sell for $89, with a price tag of one penny ⁠— clearly an error on the part of the retail giant. David (aka the new “Karen”) asked to speak to a manager, and that’s when poor Tori’s day got worse.

Leavitt demanded that Tori give him the toothbrush at the mislabeled price because, apparently, Massachusetts has a law that stores must honor pricing even if it’s clearly incorrect. Tori wasn’t having any of Leavitt’s shenanigans and refused to sell it to him at that price. So, he did what anyone throwing an adult temper tantrum would do: He called the police. (Yes, this seriously happened.)

I just had to call the police because @target Refused to sell me the toothbrush — David Leavitt (@David_Leavitt) January 17, 2020

The police took time out of their day to go to Target and deal with this bullshittery, telling Leavitt if he wants the damn toothbrush for a penny, he needs to take Target to court. (I cannot believe this actually happened.)

The police verified @target displayed the price of toothbrush for $0.01 The store manager Tori refused to sell me the toothbrush for displayed price. The police said I need to sue them and that they are making me a verified report take to court @BBBConnection @AskTarget — David Leavitt (@David_Leavitt) January 17, 2020

Leavitt wasn’t done there. He felt it necessary to attempt to justify his behavior further, saying, “I have not been able to afford to go to a dentist in over three years. So, yes, I wanted a good toothbrush and was thrilled to see such an amazing prize on an @OralB but @target refused to honor it and now I have to take them to court.”

I have not been able to afford to go to a dentist in over three years. So yes I wanted a good toothbrush and was thrilled to see such an amazing prize on an @OralB but @target refused to honor it and now I have to take them to court — David Leavitt (@David_Leavitt) January 17, 2020

Except:

Whoopsie, looks like Mr. I-Want-to-Speak-to-a-Manager wasn’t being totally honest. Shocker.

Of course, the good people of Twitter were not having any of it, especially given he actually posted a picture of Tori online:

Leave the girl out of this and take down her picture. You’re a bad person for doing this to her. — Bridget Phetasy (@BridgetPhetasy) January 17, 2020

This guy is one of those guys. Everything is someone going out of their way to make his life worse, so he has to contact corporate. pic.twitter.com/vglf0tLYUN — IJ (@illinijohn) January 18, 2020

It's a crowded field, but you've won dick of the week on twitter, you utter creep. — thebradfordfile™ (@thebradfordfile) January 17, 2020

Literally my face rn while reading this tweet pic.twitter.com/vFtzU8Dfdo — Joey Saladino (@JoeySalads) January 17, 2020

Dude, please take her photo down. In what universe do you think it’s ok to shame a woman working at @Target because she didn’t sell you a toothbrush for 1cent? Calling the cops was bizarre, too. It’s an obvious labelling error, she did her job. — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) January 17, 2020

So you decided to publicly shame a random Target worker because you’re mad about a toothbrush — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) January 17, 2020

Hats off to Tori, whose face speaks for America #Tori2020 pic.twitter.com/I7fxkdM5Z6 — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) January 17, 2020

One Twitter hero even started a GoFundMe for Tori because she clearly deserves a vacation after dealing with Leavitt’s shit. All the #TeamTori folks came out to support their queen, already raising more than three times its original $5,000 goal. In less than one day, they’ve raised more than $16,000.

I have started a GoFundMe to send Tori on a vacation.



Anyone that has to deal with this twerp definitely deserves it. I'll start with a $50 donation.https://t.co/1ntqpiQngY https://t.co/X0bD1vZt5E — Carpe Donktum🔹 (@CarpeDonktum) January 17, 2020

“Thank you all for your generous donations, we have reached our goal AND BEYOND! I am in the process of tracking her down to discuss how to transfer the funds. I will update as soon as I have new information!” the organizer wrote on the GoFundMe page.

Tori is everyone who has ever worked in retail, had to deal with an irrational man, or just generally get through their workday so they can go home, take off their bra, and binge-watch some Netflix. Here’s hoping Tori goes on that vacation and takes the rest of the money to pay it forward to another retail worker who’s likely already dealing with another Leavitt somewhere in the world today.