NBD, Taylor Swift’s Just Casually Dropping A ‘Folklore’ Concert On Disney+

Taylor Swift/Youtube

Taylor Swift’s ‘folklore’ concert premieres tonight at midnight and OMG SCREAMING

Thanksgiving is saved, y’all. Not because the pandemic is over and it’s safe to gather with our extended families (PLEASE DON’T DO THAT), but because Taylor Swift‘s moody, emo, very awesome eighth album, folklore, is coming to Disney+ in concert form. Yes, that’s right, we’re getting a whole ass Taylor Swift concert for Thanksgiving and it’s what we deserve. It’s also what she deserves, after a year of shitty business men doing shitty things to her music.

“Well it’s 11/24 and 24-11=13 so I’ve got an announcement,” Taylor wrote on Twitter, alongside a trailer for the film, which — which she directed herself.

Well it’s 11/24 and 24-11=13 so I’ve got an announcement 🤓 You haven’t seen this film before ✨ folklore: the long pond studio sessions will be out tonight at midnight PST on @DisneyPlus! #folkloreOnDisneyPlus pic.twitter.com/BTWSRM0yaI — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) November 24, 2020

Instead of a typical concert, the film is more of an intimate recording with long-form studio sessions and commentary from Swift and others. It’s like Miss Americana meets a concert, basically, so YES PLEASE.

Filmed in upstate New York in September 2020 and directed by Swift, it will feature performances of the 17 songs from her latest album while sharing the stories behind them.

“Taylor Swift, Aaron Dessner (The National), Jack Antonoff (Bleachers) and Justin Vernon (Bon Iver) created an album that crossed genres — a musical journey that allows us to cry and laugh, and during these trying times, makes us feel like we’re not quite so alone,” according to a press release.

“They recorded folklore thousands of miles apart from each other and had never been in the same room together…until now.”

On Sunday, Swift won three American Music Awards — breaking her own record and bringing her total AMA count to 32. Which is officially the most AMAs for any recording artist in history. Bow down, fellow Swifties (and the recently converted). folklore really is such a great album, and it perfectly encapsulates so much about 2020 without being utterly depressing.

During her acceptance speech, she acknowledged her fans and showed them love for loving her new album. “You have been beyond wonderful all the years of my career, but especially this one when we’ve been so far apart, we haven’t been able to see each other in concert.”

I’m not crying, you’re crying.

You can catch the folklore film beginning tonight at midnight on Disney+.