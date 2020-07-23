Taylor Swift Is Dropping A Whole New Album Tonight

Taylor Swift/Instagram and Mat Hayward/Getty

Taylor Swift announces surprise album folklore

We’re in the middle of a pandemic so it’s safe to assume it’s gonna be a while before we get any more new content, shows, or music — and yet, in the midst of lockdowns and quarantine, Taylor Swift just announced she’s dropping a surprise album tonight at midnight. Following in the footsteps of Beyonce, who truly revolutionized the art of the “surprise album,” Swift’s new album folklore might pave the way for more “socially distant surprise albums.”

In a series of Instagram posts shared on July 23, 2020, Swift announced that her new album will land tonight at midnight and shared how she did it all while quarantining. Swift says she recorded the whole thing “in isolation” and collaborated with producers remotely. She’s also dropping a new music video tonight — which she also wrote and directed — for the track “Cardigan” and said the video was shot during the pandemic and was “overseen by a medical inspector, everyone wore masks, stayed away from each other, and I even did my own hair, makeup, and styling.”

“Most of the things I had planned this summer didn’t end up happening, but there is something I hadn’t planned on that DID happen,” Taylor wrote on Instagram, referring to her now canceled world tour. “And that thing is my 8th studio album, folklore. Surprise. Tonight at midnight I’ll be releasing my entire brand new album of songs I’ve poured all of my whims, dreams, fears, and musings into.”

Folklore will include 16 songs and one bonus track and if the artwork and album title is any indication, Swift is giving us throwback country vibes? Red album vibes?

Swift concluded her post with this message about uncertainty and how the pandemic taught her to seize the day.

“Before this year I probably would’ve overthought when to release this music at the ‘perfect’ time, but the times we’re living in keep reminding me that nothing is guaranteed,” Swift added. “My gut is telling me that if you make something you love, you should just put it out into the world. That’s the side of uncertainty I can get on board with.”

We can totally get on board with that message. Looking forward to listening at midnight!