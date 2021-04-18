Taylor Swift Surprises ‘Swiftie’ Nurse With Care Package For Her Work During Pandemic

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy/Britta Tomason/Facebook

Taylor Swift honored another person for their dedication during the pandemic

Taylor Swift is known for her generosity, especially when it comes to her fans. Swift recently sent a care package to a Georgia nurse who has been working tirelessly during the pandemic, including a hand-written thank you note for the frontline worker’s hard work.

Swift sent a box of goodies including stacks of clothes, a blanket, water bottle, and other merchandise from her recently released Evermore album to flight nurse Britta Thomason after she was interviewed by a local paper about her work during the pandemic. In the interview, she casually mentioned she was a huge Taylor Swift fan (aka a “Swiftie”) and a short time later, this package showed up for Thomason at work.

Thomason told a local paper she was a big Swift fan and Swift swooped in with this epic care package.

“I mentioned in a recent news article with The Telegraph & macon.com that I am a big Taylor Swift fan…and this showed up at work today!!” Thomason wrote on Facebook. “I’ve always seen videos of her fans opening packages she sent them but never did I EVER think I would be one of them! I’m not one to fangirl about anything, but if you know me, you know I’m a Swiftie! Don’t mind me…I’ll be crying the rest of the day.”

In a handwritten note, Swift said she wanted to “personally thank” Thomason “for serving on the front lines of this pandemic and for being brave enough to put [herself] in danger to help others,” adding, “I am so inspired by your passion for helping and caring for your patients, and I was so touched that you mentioned liking my music recently! I’ve sent you some cozy clothes for when you’re off duty. I’ll be thinking about you, and forever grateful.”

“I just picture her sitting in an apartment with her cats Olivia and Meredith running around and she is just doodling my name,” Thomason told the Macon Telegraph. “She sent me a blanket. It is so warm and cozy. And it reminds me of her song ‘You all over me.’ The whole experience has been awesome.”

Swift has always supported her fans, but took things up a notch during the pandemic.

Swift and her mom, Andrea, recently made a $50,000 donation to a family who lost their father to COVID-19. Theodis Ray Quarles, a father of five young children, passed away just before Christmas. When Swift heard about their story, she donated to a GoFundMe page. On his page, his wife thanked the Swifts for their “thoughtfulness and generosity.”

As for Thomason, she feels that Swift’s message is for all frontline workers.

“I think on a bigger scale globally, she’s essentially saying to everybody that does this ‘Thank you for what you do and you’re appreciated,’” Thomason told the Telegraph. “I hope that there’s other nurses, health care providers, paramedics and physicians who take it personally, that she’s saying to them, ‘Great job and thank you.’”

For all she sent, Thomason said it’s the hand-written note that is the most touching. “My favourite part about the letter is at the very end she said, ‘I’ll be thinking about you and forever grateful, love Taylor’,” said Thomason. “Just that she would say something like that, that she’ll be thinking about me and that she’s grateful for something that I do. It’s really touching.”