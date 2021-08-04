Taylor Swift & Simone Biles Praise Each Other In Adorable Messages

Scary Mommy and ANGELA WEISS/Jamie Squire/Getty and NBCOlympics/Twitter

Taylor Swift and Simone Biles share sweet messages to one another on Twitter during the 2021 Olympics

Taylor Swift, Olympics fan and queen of writing things that make you feel, narrated a few NBC promos for the USA Olympic Gymnastics team ahead of the 2021 Olympic Games. It was sweet and full of encouragement but after Simone Biles’ bombshell decision to step away from a number of Olympic events, Swift returned with a poignant message for Biles and her fans and the exchange between Biles and Swift will restore your faith in humanity, tbh.

The NBC and Swift tribute, which was set to Swift’s folklore track “this is me trying,” aired ahead of Biles’ final beam event.

The video clip showed Biles competing at the games, doing press, and opening up about her mental health, as Swift’s voice is heard asking, “What do we want from our heroes? What do we expect of them? What do we need from them? What happens when they surprise us?”

“When you have the attention of the world, everything you do takes on a bigger meaning. It can be a heavy burden. It can be a chance to change everything,” Swift continues in the clip.

Her voice has been as significant as her talents. Her honesty as beautiful as the perfection that has long been her signature.@taylorswift13 gets us ready to watch @simone_biles on the beam. Tonight. 8 p.m. ET. NBC and https://t.co/FmEtvutDRA. pic.twitter.com/80OMD6hI9X — #TokyoOlympics (@NBCOlympics) August 3, 2021

“Throughout the last week, her voice has been as significant as her talents, her honesty as beautiful as the perfection that had long been her signature,” Swift concludes. “But don’t you see? It still is. She’s perfectly human, and that’s what makes it so easy to call her a hero. Simone Biles, back on the beam in Tokyo.”

That, in and of itself, is a beautiful and touching tribute, and it didn’t end there as the two women took to Twitter to gush over one another.

Biles was touched when she saw and heard the ad. She retweeted it, tagging Swift, and writing, “I’m crying. How special. I love you Taylor Swift.”

I cried watching YOU. I feel so lucky to have gotten to watch you all these years, but this week was a lesson in emotional intelligence and resilience. We all learned from you. Thank you. https://t.co/VQxyeEf0mJ — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) August 3, 2021

Swift responded to the Olympian on Twitter, not via an NBC promo this time, but as herself and shared, “I cried watching YOU. I feel so lucky to have gotten to watch you all these years, but this week was a lesson in emotional intelligence and resilience. We all learned from you. Thank you.”

After publicly battling “the twisties,” which is where a gymnast’s mind and body become unaligned, thereby making it incredibly dangerous to continue performing dangerous twisting feats in the air, which in turn caused her to pull out of most of her Olympic events, Biles revealed on Tuesday, August 3, 2021, that on top of the mental load she was already carrying, her Aunt suddenly died.

“At the end of the day, people don’t understand what we are going through,” Biles told reporters. “Two days ago, I woke up and my aunt unexpectedly passed, and it wasn’t any easier being here at the Olympic Games.”

Meaning, her aunt suddenly passed right before Biles competed in her final event, the balance beam, where she took home a bronze medal, thus concluding her time at the Tokyo Games.

Considering everything on Biles’ plate right now, it’s even more impactful that strong public figures like Swift stand up and send her their love and express how much respect they have for her. The definition of queens supporting queens. We **and I cannot stress this enough** actually love to see it.