Here’s why Taylor Swift and Sophie Turner’s almost-feud over a Joe Jonas song is awesome

Taylor Swift and Sophie Turner are in a cute little almost-feud over one of Swift’s newest songs off her upcoming Fearless (Taylor’s Version) album because one of the songs might be about Joe Jonas when Swift dated him in 2008 and here, let me explain.

After Scooter Braun and his associates acquired Taylor Swift’s impressive back catalog of music, the music mogul decided that she would re-record all her old songs to ensure that Braun couldn’t actually profit off her music. It was a brilliant plan and so far, Swift has released the re-recorded version of “Love Story” originally off her Fearless album.

“Mr. Perfectly Fine” is the second previously unreleased track that Swift has dropped ahead of the Fearless (Taylor’s Version) album drop, however, “Mr. Perfectly Fine” isn’t a new version of an old fave, it’s actually a track that she wrote during the Fearless era (aka 2008) and just never released. So nobody has heard this song — that she wrote when she was 18 — until now.

Now that it’s out, Swifties on the internet are like, “omigod who is this song about?” because well, “Mr. Perfectly Fine” was written during the era when Swift wrote lots of breakup songs about the celebrity men she dated.

With lyrics like “Mr. Never told me why/Mr. Never had to see me cry/Mr. Insincere apology so he doesn’t look like the bad guy,” fans think that the song is about Joe Jonas, which tracks. The two dated briefly in 2008, Swift lore says he dumped her via a 27-second phone call, and Swift has previously confirmed that another song on the Fearless album was about Joe. All signs point to Joe, essentially, so it’s safe to say “Mr. Perfectly Fine” is probably about him.

joe jonas' role in the taylor swift cinematic universe prevails yet again — hanna (@drunkonthispain) April 7, 2021

so you’re telling me that taylor uses the word “mr” 27 times in mr perfectly fine which joe jonas and taylor broke up in a 27 second phone call. bye that woman- — R (@exilesrep) April 8, 2021

And hilariously, Joe’s wife Sophie Turner seemingly confirmed the suspicions with her own cheeky Instagram Post, posting a link to the song on IG Stories, tagging Swift directly and writing: “It’s not NOT a bop.”

Swift re-grammed Turner’s post and wrote, “Forever bending the knee for the 👑 of the north,” in reference to Turner’s role as Sansa Stark on Game of Thrones.

sophie turner being a swiftie and taylor swift being a sansa stark stan 👏 WOMEN WITH TASTE pic.twitter.com/O4jlhdXeil — best of sophie turner (@badpost_sophiet) April 7, 2021

When Swift released the song, she knew it was going to stir-up some internet controversy and even got ahead of it, jokingly tweeting about the fact she’s “grown up” now and doesn’t write songs about real people or relationships, but that the song just had to come out.

Me in 2020: life is chill, writing songs based in fiction to avoid drama, feeling pretty grown up My 2008 music from the vault, in a goblin voice: “REELEEEEEEASE MR PERFECTLY FIIIIIIINE” https://t.co/PCexr31q9x — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) April 7, 2021

Jonas has not commented as of yet, but that doesn’t really matter. What matters is that Swift’s best music of the late aughts came when she mined her actual relationships for material, and thank god Swift and Turner are being so cute about the whole thing.