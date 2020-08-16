Taylor Swift Calls Out Trump For ‘Calculated Dismantling Of USPS’

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Taylor Swift slams Trump over USPS corruption and urges fans to vote early

Once upon a time, Taylor Swift stayed out of politics to focus on the music. That Taylor is gone, and we are here for angry, new political Taylor. In a couple of tweets on Saturday, August 15, 2020, Swift lashed out at Trump and got her fans up to speed on the very scary stuff that’s happening with the U.S. Postal Service.

The corruption surrounding the USPS is bad enough, but it’s even more worrisome considering there’s an election in three months and more people than ever before are planning to vote by mail as safer alternative to physically going to the polls during the coronavirus pandemic. The USPS literally warned the country that it might not be able to deliver ballots in time and now Trump is pushing a false narrative that voting by mail is fraudulent and wants to defund the USPS. However, without a functioning and bipartisan postal service, mail-in and absentee ballots will become a lost cause.

It’s not wrong to fear the fate of the USPS and its impact on the election and on Saturday, Swift made her opinions on the subject crystal clear.

Trump’s calculated dismantling of USPS proves one thing clearly: He is WELL AWARE that we do not want him as our president. He’s chosen to blatantly cheat and put millions of Americans’ lives at risk in an effort to hold on to power. — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) August 15, 2020

Donald Trump’s ineffective leadership gravely worsened the crisis that we are in and he is now taking advantage of it to subvert and destroy our right to vote and vote safely. Request a ballot early. Vote early. — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) August 15, 2020

Notably, Swift urged her fans to vote “early” if they want their voices heard, and she’s right to recommend that. As the postal service experiences loss of funding, you should expect delays, so making sure your ballot doesn’t get — quite literally — lost in the mail ahead of the election is very important.

If you want to do your part to help the USPS, The Slacktivists says an easy way to start is by buying stamps from the USPS. And to guarantee that your vote is counted, you must make sure your ballot is mailed 15 days before election day, so mail that sucker in by October 20!