Anti-Vax Private School In Miami Tells Teachers Not To Get The Vaccine

Google Maps

Miami private schools send letter to teachers telling them not to get the COVID-19 vaccine

Today in “vaccine misinformation is driving me crazy” news, an anti-vaxx school in Miami has sent a letter to teachers stating that if they get the COVID-19 vaccine they will not be allowed to return to school, because — get this — the co-founder of the school thinks that vaccinated people can affect the unvaccinated people they happen to stand too close to. Pardon me while I rage scream into the void.

Per The New York Times, Centner Academy in Miami, Florida proudly advertises that they provide “medical freedom from mandated vaccines,” which roughly translates to, “Hey anti-vaxxers, come enroll your kids here.” One of the co-founders of the school, Leila Centner, donated heavily to the Trump re-election campaign and in February welcomed a lecture by Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the prominent anti-vaccine activist, whose misinformation is so dangerous that he was banned from Instagram earlier this year.

Anyway, Centner — who The Times states has shared a lot of anti-vax posts on her Facebook page — sent a letter to the school’s employees stating that “reports have surfaced recently of non-vaccinated people being negatively impacted by interacting with people who have been vaccinated.”

Her claim is that “we have at least three women with menstrual cycles impacted after having spent time with a vaccinated person.”

This woman thinks that if you stand near a vaccinated person, it will mess up your menstrual cycle. First of all, this myth about vaccinated people somehow affecting the biology of a nearby un-vaccinated person is patently not true. Like, there is no truth to this and if the hippie dippie in your Facebook group is posting about it, it’s. not. true.

“We cannot allow recently vaccinated people to be near our students until more information is known,” Centner goes on to claim.

Centner told staff that if they’re already vaccinated they can continue teaching but will need to be “physically distanced from students,” whatever that means.

However, if a teacher is not vaccinated but still wants to get a vaccine over the summer, they cannot return to their jobs in the fall.

This woman claims that a vaccinated teacher can only get their job back once “clinical trials on the vaccine are completed” and then only “if a position is still available at that time.” Centner also wrote in her letter that the school could take legal actions against teachers who get vaccinated and lie about it.

The school also recently hosted a Zoom discussion with Dr. Larry Palevsky, a “holistic” doctor who advises parents not to vaccinate their kids and who also appears to be banned from Instagram.

“We are not 100 percent sure the Covid injections are safe and there are too many unknown variables for us to feel comfortable at this current time,” Centner’s publicist stated, which again — is not true.

The COVID injections are so damn safe that they took the J&J vaccine out of the marketplace because six people got blood clots! Six! That’s how seriously the vaccine manufacturers are taking this.

“The Food and Drug Administration, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the World Health Organization and many other authorities have concluded that the coronavirus vaccines now in emergency use in the United States are safe and effective,” the New York Times wrote.

Also, videos from the school show that mask wearing is clearly not enforced among the study body.

Not only are anti-vaxxers spreading dangerous myths about the vaccines that will only prolong the pandemic and cause more people to get sick, now anti-vaxxers are causing teachers to lose their jobs.