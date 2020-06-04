Teacher’s List Of Children’s Books About Race Goes Viral

wandering.britt/Instagram

A teacher from New Jersey is sharing some amazing books to read to kids about race

In the wake of national protests in all 50 states against police brutality sparked by the murder of George Floyd, a pre-K teacher from New Jersey is helping parents tackle the topic of race. Brittany Smith’s list of books has now gone viral on Twitter, Smith hopes these books will help diversify school curriculums nationwide.

On Monday, Smith shared a thread of children’s books that openly discuss race by representing and celebrating differences.

Teacher in me had to do this.. CHILDREN’S BOOKS THAT DISCUSS RACE & RACISM THREAD: — Brittany (@wanderingbritt_) June 2, 2020

“I teach pre-k at an elementary school,” Smith tells Scary Mommy. “When it comes to parents trying to advocate for inclusivity in the curriculum, I feel that truly comes down to attending board meetings, teacher conferences, and school events. Parents are a vital part to school communities, and it’s a team effort when it comes to educating our children.”

This is why buying these books and reading them to our kids over and over again is a great way to start conversations about race and diversity in our homes.

Children are never too young to understand these issues — and these books help give them the tools they need to educate them.

Here are some of the books Smith suggests. These links go to Bookshop.org, an online bookstore with a mission to financially support local, independent bookstores. If you want to find a specific local bookstore to support, you can find them on their map and they’ll receive the full profit off your order.

(For a full list, please see Smith’s Twitter thread.)

These books help parents use their voices to start a dialogue about inclusivity with their children, schools, and communities, Smith says. She also suggests directly donating resources to schools and libraries in your community as a way to incorporate diversity into the curriculum.

“The National Education Association is a viable source,” she says. “It’s important to stay up to date with legislation and important that when voting for board members and the assembly that it’s a diverse group of people, and people that advocate for diversity and inclusion.”