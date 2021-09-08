Texas Governor Supports Abortion Ban Saying He’ll ‘Eliminate All Rapists’

SERGIO FLORES/Getty

Greg Abbott says rape victims shouldn’t worry about abortion law because he’s going to outlaw rape

Texas Governor Greg Abbott revealed on Tuesday, September 7, 2021, that he’s even more terrible than we first thought. After defending the state’s draconian new abortion law that virtually outlaws abortion, he also defended the fact that the new state law does NOT provide exceptions for cases of rape or incest and falsely claimed that the law will not force victims to give birth (it will) because, as he claims, he’s gonna “eliminate all rapists from the streets.”

The new Texas law prohibits abortions after six weeks, a point where many people don’t even know they’re pregnant. Additionally, the law makes NO exceptions, even in the case of rape or incest. Greg Abbott who is both a moron and a danger to society told a reporter at the press conference (via CBS News) that the law is not going to “force” rape victims to give birth because he says they have “at least six weeks” to get an abortion.

After his comments went viral, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez had to go on CNN because this god-forsaken country needed an actual menstruating person to explain basic ass biology to the idiot law-makers in Texas and explain why “rape victims should just get an abortion before they are six weeks pregnant” is not possible, like at all.

“He speaks from such a place of deep ignorance.” — Rep. @AOC (D-NY) responds to Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX) defending new abortion law by vowing to “eliminate all rapists from the streets of Texas.” pic.twitter.com/uh4Po9fXXc — The Recount (@therecount) September 8, 2021

“I’m sorry we have to break down Biology 101 on national television, but in case no one has informed him before in his life, six weeks pregnant means two weeks late for your period,” AOC explained. “And two weeks late on your period for any person — any person with a menstrual cycle — can happen if you’re stressed, if your diet changes, or for really no reason at all. So you don’t have six weeks.”

Even though Abbott is dangerously misinformed, he also said that women don’t need to worry about getting raped anyway because “Texas will work tirelessly to make sure that we eliminate all rapists from the streets of Texas by aggressively going out and arresting them and prosecuting them.” Because you know how America LOVES prosecuting rapists **insert the biggest eye roll here.**

This is an incredibly bizarre statement. When asked why sex assault victims who get pregnant have to carry to term under TX law, first Abbott says they have 6 weeks to get abortion, then says he is going to eliminate rape by arresting all future rapists. pic.twitter.com/OYFH11xT1G — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) September 7, 2021

This man is now two for two on being out of touch. One, for not understanding how long it actually takes for a person to learn that they are pregnant and two, for fundamentally not understanding how pervasive rape and sexual assault is in our culture and that rapists are not just on “the streets,” they are in your homes, your bars, your frat houses, your schools, your Hollywood sets, your offices, I mean, the list goes on.

So now that Abbott has vowed to eliminate rape in Texas, could someone explain to me why – if this was actually a possibility – he never bothered eliminating rape before this? — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) September 7, 2021

This deeply ignorant and dangerous man shouldn’t be governing an Olive Garden franchise let alone an entire state.