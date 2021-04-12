A New Series Transforming Men Into Real-Life ‘Magic Mikes’ Is Coming

Naomi Rahim/WireImage/Getty

A new competition series will take the average men, slather them in baby oil, and give ‘em moves like Jagger

Let’s all pull up a chair and catch up on quality television programming: HBO Max has commissioned The Real Magic Mike, an unscripted series from the production studios Eureka Productions and Warner Bros. Unscripted Television. The show will premiere later this year.

As a refresher, and purely for professional purposes, let’s go revisit the Magic Mike films and see what the contestants might learn in the new series:

Ahem. Where were we?

CNN reports the “exhilarating and sexy” series will coach ten men who have “lost their magic” into confident, swagger-ready men.

Some Twitter users had ideas about where the Magic Mike universe should venture next.

“They will bare their souls and more as they evolve their bodies, learn to perform spectacular routines, and develop a new level of self-confidence,” says a press release from HBO Max.

Viewers will have to wait and see if the contest helps the men with their banter, like the exchange Mike has with Kim:

Mike: “We keep getting complaints about noise and underage drinking. Everybody sit down, we’re gonna be here for a while. You don’t have anything sharp on you that I can stick myself with, do you?”

Kim: “No.”

Mike: “Good, because I do!”

It remains to be seen if the men will also learn the ethos of stripping, as Donald Glover’s character Andre explains in Magic Mike XXL: “Girls have to deal with men in their lives who every day, they don’t listen to them. They don’t ask them what they want. All we got to do is ask them what they want and when they tell you, it’s a beautiful thing, man. We’re like healers or something.”

Take your medicine like a good girl.

The men will learn the methods of stripping, “rid themselves of emotional baggage and regain their mojo,” but as is the rule for reality shows, there can only be one winner at the end of the series. The victor, who will be given the title the ‘Real Magic Mike’, will gain a cash prize and a chance to perform their winning moves on the Magic Mike Live stage in Las Vegas, where the winner can perhaps give the famous lawbreakers line:

One fan wondered if the winner will change his name to ‘Magic Mike’.

“Magic Mike is one of Warner Bros.’ most iconic franchises,” said Mike Darnell, President, Warner Bros. Unscripted Television.

Tell everyone: the producers are scouting for contestants – could this be bae’s chance to shake his moneymaker for subscription television?

“I’ll never get tired of watching Magic Mike,” one fan posted to Twitter.

Grab a fistful of ones and let the games begin.