The Rock Let His Daughters 'Prank' Him And It's So Adorable

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson posts adorable video of him taking a shaving cream “pie” to the face thanks to his feisty girls

Parenting can get messy, and no one knows that as well as actor and former WWE star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. Having raised three girls, one 20-year-old daughter Simone and two little nuggets Jasmine, and Tiana, he’s learned a thing or two about embracing the chaos. However, it appears his younger girls still have a few tricks up their sleeves.

In an adorable video he posted to Instagram, Johnson shows off his mischievous beauties trying to get one over on their dear old dad.

“Daddy close your eyes and put your face down,” you can hear his youngest daughter instruct him.

Admittedly, that is a sentence no parent wants to hear.

With closed eyes and likely not an ounce of real trust, Johnson lowers his head like a good sport while his middle daughter slams a paper towel full of shaving cream and toothpaste into his face. A cacophony of laughter from his girls and a few playful groans from Johnson ensue as the little ones jump with glee at their successful prank.

“You’d think I’d learn my lesson by now to not play this game,” Johnson jokes in his caption. “Hey, they’re only little ones once so I’ll play this game ’til the wheels fall off so bring on the toothpaste and shaving cream.”

How right he is.

Of course, this isn’t the first time Johnson shared a tender moment with his little ones on the ‘gram.

Just a few weeks ago in January, he shared an adorable picture of his two “tornadoes” watching a YouTube kid’s show with as much intensity as he used to bring to the ring.

Take a cue from The Rock himself: Getting silly with kids is a privilege; don’t take it for granted!