The Rock And His Wife Want To Feature Your Wedding In A Music Video

If you got married or engaged during quarantine, you could be in a music video with The Rock and his wife
Earlier this week, The Rock shared intimate footage from his wedding to Lauren Hashian last summer. And it was, simply put, a stunning wedding in every sense of the word. They exchanged touching vows, and Hashian even wrote and sang a song, “Step Into A Love Like This,” for their special day with family and friends. And now the famous couple wants to include more special moments of people in love in the official music video.
“We figured if we were going to make an ‘official video’ for the song to be released — then let us all share our wedding memories and mana together,” The Rock wrote Thursday on Instagram. “We can’t wait to make some magic and create an unforgettable video.”
“We are completely BLOWN AWAY by all of your amazing and beautiful responses to our song and wedding anniversary and we wanted to now share it with you in a more meaningful way,” he continued in the caption. “We figured if we were going to make an ‘official video’ for the song to be released — then let us all share our wedding memories and mana together.”
While weddings this year have certainly looked a lot different due to the ongoing pandemic, The Rock says it didn’t stop everyone from “stepping into a love” like this. So if you’ve become engaged or married during quarantine, he and Hashian would like to see it and possibly include it in the video for the song.
The Rock and his wife were married in a beautiful Hawaiian morning ceremony last year. The pair have two adorable daughters, Tia and Jasmine, and The Rock has an adult daughter, Simone, from a previous relationship. He’s always very open with his feelings about his wife and children on Instagram, and his wedding footage proves just how luckily they all are to have one another.
Videos of your engagement or wedding can be sent via laurenhashian.com.