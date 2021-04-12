46% Of Americans Support The Rock Running For President And We’d Like A Word

Kevin Winter/Getty

People out here ready to vote for The Rock as though we didn’t just learn what having a celebrity president can mean

Despite how well things went the last time we elected a celebrity with absolutely no political experience to the presidency (gestures broadly at the years 2016 through 2020), a new poll is showing some pretty strong interest in putting The People’s Champ in the People’s House. Piplsay polled about 30,000 Americans on the celebs they’d like to see in a presidential race, and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson came out on top. Forty-six percent of those surveyed said they’d support The Rock running for president, possibly causing the heads of the other 54 percent to explode.

The Rock weighed in on the poll on Instagram, calling it humbling. “I don’t think our Founding Fathers ever envisioned a six-four, bald, tattooed, half-Black, half-Samoan, tequila drinking, pick up truck driving, fanny pack wearing guy joining their club,” he wrote, and when you put it that way, it actually does start to sound pretty cool. “If it ever happens” he continued, “It’d be my honor to serve you, the people.”

To quote Dumb and Dumber—so you’re saying there’s a chance? The Rock’s statement definitely didn’t shut down the possibility, which makes it seems like the door might seriously be open for him to throw his hat into the ring someday. He’s actually spoken out about potentially getting into politics many times over the years. It’s even the premise of his new show Young Rock—it begins in 2032 as he’s getting ready to run for president, and works its way back through his life story. How’s that for subtlety?

But, people, please — didn’t we literally *just* go through this? Rich and famous maybe shouldn’t be the first qualities we’re looking for in a president. I get that the bar for politicians is quite low these days, and The Rock could obviously bench press it many times over (the man has muscles bulging out of other muscles, it’s unreal).

But it’s a little alarming that so many people are ready to cast their ballots for President The Rock, without knowing much more about him than that he’s made two Jumanji movies and like, 64 Fast and Furious films. Sure, he can jump out of a helicopter and rappel down the side of a mountain on screen, but it’s not really clear how that skill set lends itself to negotiating trade agreements or hashing out the federal budget, for example.

The Rock’s Instagram post got more than 92,000 comments, and many of them expressed full support for the idea of a presidential run. “Vote the Rock, a firm foundation,” one commenter said, totally nailing a potential campaign slogan.

But not all of The Rock’s fans are sold on the idea. “Shows how little people think of the position. It shouldn’t be a popularity contest,” one wrote. “People keep thinking celebrities make good presidents. [I’d] rather keep watching you make movies.”