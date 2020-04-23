The Scary Mommy Book Club Is Here!

Scary Mommy and Silver Screen Collection/Getty

Welcome to the Mother of all book clubs! You don’t even have to bring a cheese tray or wear pants!

We always wanted more time to read, and as they say, you should be careful what you wish for!

Life has changed so much in so many different ways for all of us in the last month. Some of you are essential workers and still having to go about life like everything hasn’t completely changed. Some of you are working from home, trying to balance a job, children, and maintaining your sanity during these unbelievably stressful times.

We’re all in a different place, but if there’s one thing we could all use it’s a distraction — and some community. So we were thinking, why not bring a virtual book club to you?

There’s no pressure — really, none! And you don’t even have to show up with a cheese tray and pretend you read the whole book! You don’t even have to wear pants. All you have to do is follow us on Instagram and wait for the books to be announced. Easy!

We’ll be recommending books and hosting discussions on Instagram to get our minds off the stress and onto some imaginary worlds. And we’ll keep our Bookshop stocked with books, so you can get your hands on our faves. The best part? Seventy-five percent of Bookshop’s profits go to help independent booksellers.

