These Cozy Starbucks® Coffee Flavors Are the Essence of Fall

There’s a lot to love about fall, from new batches of shows to binge-watch to the return of sweater weather. But, from a totally exhausted mom’s perspective, fall just means back-to-school season, i.e., weaning the kids (and yourself) off of that breezy nowhere-in-particular-to-be summer flow and back into the chaos of waking up early, getting ready for school, and doubling back to retrieve a forgotten lunchbox or a shoe.







But though “me time” may feel like a long-ago concept in the midst of all this child-wrangling mayhem, you can still carve out a few daily moments of bliss — possibly even before drop-off. That’s because Starbucks® Fall At Home coffees, available in bags of roast & ground and K-Cup® Pods, are making their annual (yet fleeting) return for the season. Rejoice! Here are a few ways to experience your favorite Starbucks® fall flavors from the comfort of your own home.

Pumpkin Spice

One sip of warm and balanced Starbucks® Pumpkin Spice Flavored Coffee will make you feel like you’ve escaped the everyday and retreated to your own personal pumpkin patch. Notes of pumpkin, cinnamon, and nutmeg come together in a rich blend that reminds you why fall delivers all the comfy feels. Up the ante by lighting a pumpkin spice candle while you sip. Those seasonal vibes deserve to be savored.

Maple Pecan

Maple and pecan are quintessential flavors and scents of fall. Together, they’re magic. Starbucks® Maple Pecan Flavored Coffee marries notes of toasty pecan with sweet maple in a roast of scrumptious satisfaction. Enjoy a steaming cup in your favorite cozy chair, on the porch curled under a soft blanket, or hiding in the closet by yourself since that’s the only place left in your house that’s just yours. Whatever works.

Fall Blend

Starbucks® Fall Blend is a hearty, harvest-y roast with exactly the kind of heavenly taste that instantly warms you from head to toe. Wrap up in your favorite fuzzy scarf and bring your mug outside for a nature walk among the color-changing foliage. Between the crisp temps, the leaves crunching underfoot, and the aroma rising from your freshly brewed coffee, you’ll feel a much-deserved moment of peace that’s just for you. Being outside in nature is the perfect way to give yourself an instant lift — and make you forget about permission slips, long division, and class fundraisers, if only for a few minutes.

Grab Starbucks® Fall At Home coffees in bags of roast & ground or K-Cup® Pods at your nearest grocery store before they’re gone baby gone, and you’re sad baby sad.