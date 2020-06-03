The Black Lives Matter Movement Has Worldwide Support––And It’s A Beautiful Thing To See

Protesters shout slogans and hold up signs in Hyde Park during a 'Black Lives Matter' rally on 02 June, 2020 in Sydney, Australia. Icon Sportswire/Getty

The horrific death of George Floyd, another in a too-long line of senseless killings of unarmed Black citizens by a law enforcement officer, was followed by three days of waiting while officials conducted an “investigation” despite all of America having been united in its condemnation of the killing as an outright murder.

For the Black community, this is an ongoing horror. They’ve been here before. For many others in America, the senseless killing of George Floyd has been a wake-up call. I’ve seen protests and riots in my lifetime, but not like this — this feels bigger. Protests have formed in at least 140 American cities, and people who have never spoken openly about race or police brutality are speaking up about these issues for the first time. I hesitate to say “this time it feels different,” but… it does. It feels different. I’m even seeing people in my social feeds who’ve always been “pro-police” finally admitting that policing in this country is in need of a major overhaul.

Americans are not the only ones waking up. The unchecked use of excessive force against Black citizens by American law enforcement is so prevalent, so blatant, that it has captured the attention of people from around the world. Over the weekend, protests sprang up in Berlin, London, and even New Zealand. For those who still aren’t convinced of the gross inequities in our police system, this international show of solidarity should give them pause.

America is famous for its racist policing.

Monday in Amsterdam, thousands gathered to chant “Black Lives Matter” and raised their fists for one minute of silence for those who died from excessive police brutality.

Minuut stilte voor zij die omgekomen zijn door excessief politiegeweld. #BlackLivesMatterNL #Amsterdam pic.twitter.com/7iJ536VrLk — Charisa Chotoe (@charisatalks) June 1, 2020

A river of people filled the streets of London on Sunday, ignoring stay-at-home restrictions, chanting George Floyd’s along with “I can’t breathe,” and “No justice, no peace.”

Oh my god. This is London marching for Black Lives today.#protests2020

pic.twitter.com/k9bHFijSL3 — Joshua Potash (@JoshuaPotash) May 31, 2020

In Dublin, Ireland, folks marched in the streets shouting, “No justice, no peace.”

In Copenhagen, Denmark, “No justice, no peace.”

Thousands of people marching in Copenhagen, Denmark a few hours ago #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/tXnUdjUj8t — 𝐈 | 𝐢𝐥𝐲 𝐊𝐚𝐲𝐥𝐞𝐞 𝐁𝐫𝐲𝐚𝐧𝐭 ᵇˡᵐ (@penelopexjosie) May 31, 2020

In Berlin, Germany, thousands gathered at the U.S. embassy to chant “Black Lives Matter.”

Thousands now chanting “black lives matter” in front of the US Embassy in Berlin #GeorgeFloyd pic.twitter.com/Jh65RKhTLo — Carl Nasman (@CarlNasman) May 30, 2020

People flooded the streets of New Zealand, chanting “Black Lives Matter.”

protest for #BlackLivesMatter in new zealand today. we may be a little country but we are going to use our voice pic.twitter.com/sNbvJJPERy — maia (@rpankws) June 1, 2020

In Perth, Australia, where Aboriginal Australians continue to suffer ongoing racism and police brutality, protesters gathered for hours in support of Black Lives Matter.

This is Perth in Western Australia (WA). WA has the highest number of Aboriginal Australians who have died in custody out of all Australian states. Tonight, West Aussies from all backgrounds came together demanding justice for George Floyd and equality for Blak Australia. pic.twitter.com/C4pPrf84Ni — Rangi Hirini (@rangihirini) June 1, 2020

Massive crowds turned out in Vancouver in our neighbor to the north:

And in Syria, artists painted a stunning mural to honor George Floyd, with the phrases “I can’t breathe” and “No to racism” framing his face.

In Syria, 2 artists painted a mural on the shell of a ruined building that read “I Can’t Breathe” and “No to Racism.” Read more about global reaction to George Floyd’s death: https://t.co/uYrkpVpUxB pic.twitter.com/jw0nLv7rjS — The New York Times (@nytimes) June 1, 2020

No to racism, indeed. Keep going. Keep doing the work.

The world is quite literally watching.