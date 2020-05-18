‘Tiger King’ Star Carole Baskin Is Selling Coronavirus Masks

Big Cat Rescue/Facebook

Carole Baskin is now selling coronavirus face masks featuring her famous catchphrase

If there is one gift that keeps on giving in the entertainment world throughout the devastating COVID-19 pandemic, it is undoubtably the Netflix series Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness. From the overnight success of a docuseries following tiger trainer and zookeeper Joe Exotic, who was convicted of conspiring to murder his rival, Carole Baskin (and the endless memes that followed!) to the news that Nicolas Cage would be channeling him in a scripted mini-series, we can’t get enough Tiger King in our lives.

Baskin herself turned into an overnight celebrity, not only as the potential target of a murder, but also due to the fact that some fans are convinced she killed her husband with the help of one of her tigers and made him disappear. Aside from that, she also had a nifty catchphrase — “Hey all you cool cats and kittens” — which is is now being monetized in the form of coronavirus face masks.

Over the weekend, Baskin and her Big Cat Rescue started hawking two different styles of masks, both featuring her catchphrase. She even modeled them on Facebook.

“Be one of the first to get your very own mask featuring Carole’s favorite tag line!” they wrote in the post.

Each of the $11 masks features the phrase along with the face of a smiling tiger. They are available in black and leopard print (of course) and both are dual-layered and can be tied in a variety of ways.

According to Tread 365, who partnered with Baskin on the masks, proceeds go “directly to supplying free face masks to first responders” as well as a portion going directly to the big cats themselves.

Due to the pandemic, Big Cat Rescue is currently closed. According to their website, they are losing $160,000 dollars per month due to tour revenue and even more because of the gift shop closure and the fact they are continuing to play employees.

Regardless of whether Baskin did or did not kill her former husband, Don Lewis, due to the popularity of the subject, Investigation Discovery recently announced they are producing an entire series on it. Because, why not?

“Love her or hate her, Carole is now in the center ring of the big cat circus,” ID said in a statement. “Is she a selfless crusader and protector of animals, who found unimaginable strength despite the mysterious disappearance of her husband? Or are we witnessing Carole Baskin’s master plan finally take effect? Despite her claims of innocence, did she orchestrate the disappearance of Don Lewis to seize control of his fortune, consolidate power and lay waste to her foes? No one seems to be talking – except for one man – and that man is the center of ID’s upcoming investigative series.”

In the meantime, you can help a sister out by purchasing one of her face masks.