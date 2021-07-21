People Are Making TikToks About Their Toxic Mothers-In-Law

cooltexasmom88/danielleemontee/itsjuliannajennings/TikTok

TikTok videos are exposing the wild things some mothers-in-law say and do

TikTok has got a lot of different sides to it. There’s FoodTok, MomTok, BookTok, and so many more. But if you live for drama — Mother-in-law-Tok is where it’s at. Users are hopping on the trend to share the offensive, insulting, and outlandish things their mothers-in-law have done, and they will absolutely make your jaw drop (unless your own MIL can top them all, in which case I’m so sorry and also when are you going to make a TikTok about it?).

TikTok star Julianna Jennings went viral with a video back in March in which she delivers some classic MIL one-liners:

“I’m sorry that I care!”

“Of course I’m wearing white to my only’s son wedding. It’s my day, too!”

“I think I know a thing or two about how to raise a child.”

“You’re his wife, but I’m his mother and I raised him.”

“Whose side are you on, David?”

The video hit a nerve for quite a few commenters, with many saying the video trigged their “fight or flight” response. Others saw the humor and shared their own horror stories.

“The ‘I know how to raise a child’ one. Okay ma’am then why am I raising him along with my own son?” one asked. “New fears unlocked as I plan my wedding,” another said.

A quick perusal of the #motherinlaw and #toxicMIL hashtags is enough to put anyone off of getting married, but it’s also basically comedy gold (especially of the ‘if I didn’t laugh I’d cry’ variety). A surprising number of TikTok users have stories about MILs who wore white to the wedding, or even tried to get away with a full-on bridal gown.

It’s hard to say whose mother-in-law is the WOOOORST when there are so many bad ones, but this next one is a top contender.

“She told my husband she would pay for an attorney after we got married because ‘It’s not too late!'”

I can’t decide if that’s more or less horrifying than asking a daughter-in-law if she’ll have a place to live when the MIL tells her son to end the relationship: “When he’s over it and I tell him to throw you out, will your mom take you back?” YIKES. I guess it’s a tie.

Now of course, there are plenty of wonderful, amazing MILs out there — but they don’t end up on TikTok, because where’s the fun in that? If you’ve got a mother-in-law who isn’t worthy of internet shaming for her heinous behavior, today would be a good day to thank her for keeping the shenanigans to a minimum.