Diver Tom Daley Knits At The Olympics & Protect This Man At All Costs

Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile/Getty

There’s nothing more adorable than a man who knows how to work a garter stitch

Most of us will never know what it’s like to compete at the Olympic level. Sure, we might be able to order a latte in 15 seconds flat, hide an Elf On The Shelf, or go back to school shopping whilst listening to an all-hands-on-deck conference call. But we’ll never know the sweet thrill of excelling at a sport to such a degree that we can represent our country on the world’s stage.

Olympic diver Tom Daley knows. And the pressure makes him want to stress-knit. Or so it was on Sunday when a photo of the gold medalist knitting in the stands at the women’s three-meter springboard final in Tokyo went viral.

Oh this? Just Olympic champ @TomDaley1994 knitting in the stands while watching the diving. 🧶 pic.twitter.com/o17i6vsG2j — Olympics (@Olympics) August 1, 2021

Daley — who won his first Olympic gold in the men’s synchronized 10-meter platform last week — was in the stands to support his fellow English Olympians.

Got so much time for Tom Daley knitting during the #Diving final 🧶 pic.twitter.com/Bi1wvk2QHo — Ollie Samuels (@OllieSamuels) August 1, 2021

While Daley would have been forgiven for heading to the McDonalds at the Olympic village and ordering an Oreo McFlurry, he was there to support his teammates. And get right back to working out.

Early Monday, Daley took to social media to show off his handiwork – a dog sweater. Warning: the pictures are so adorable you may spontaneously break into a case of the awws.

“I made my friends some doggy jumpers! It is the cutest little pattern to follow by @knittingland ❤️ How cute do they all look?! I was making another one at the pool yesterday lol”

NPR reports the swimmer took up knitting and crochet last March to get himself through the coronavirus lockdown, going so far as to create a page on Instagram to share his creations with fans.

“The one thing that has kept me sane throughout this whole process is my love for knitting and crochet and all things stitching,” he told over 600,000 followers on his Instagram knitting page @madewithlovebytomdaley.

Daley knits more than dog sweaters – he posted a picture of a dress he made for a friend.

A blanket he made for a young fan.

Oh, and Daley also made a pouch for his gold medal (or as he calls it in the video- a ‘little cozy’).

Going viral doesn’t seem to have phased Daley, as he’s already moved on to his next project – a sweater, from the looks of it.

The Men's 3m Springboard preliminaries are underway, in the meantime on the stands…Tom Daley is knitting 🧶😉#OlympicGames pic.twitter.com/HI4rREH4lf — FINA (@fina1908) August 2, 2021

Tom Daley may have won the Olympics fair and square, but we’re gonna need to call the cops if he keeps stealing hearts.