Tom Hanks Sends Sweet Gift To Bullied Australian Boy Named ‘Corona’

Tom Hanks sent his new Australian pal a beloved typewriter as a gift
According to multiple Australian news networks, beloved actor Tom Hanks surprised an 8-year-old boy with a gift after learning he was being bullied at school, partly because his name is Corona. Hanks basically wanted this little boy to know that he had a friend in him — cue the waterworks.
Hanks and Rita Wilson were staying in Australia earlier this year when they tested positive for COVID-19, and remained there throughout their recovery and 14-day quarantine afterward. It all started when the boy, Corona De Vries, wrote to Tom and his wife Rita Wilson after they were diagnosed.
Hello, folks. @ritawilson and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive. Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no? We’ll keep the world posted and updated. Take care of yourselves! Hanx!
“I heard on the news you and your wife had caught the Coronavirus,” Corona wrote according to Channel 7 News. “Are you ok? I love my name but at school, people call me the Coronavirus. I get very sad and angry when people call me this.”
Tom Hanks is gonna Tom Hanks (meaning give us a million reasons to validate our love for him), so he replied to the letter with a special gift.
“Your letter made my wife and I feel so wonderful,” Tom wrote to the boy. “Thank you for being such a good friend. Friends make their friends feel good when they are down. I saw you on TV, even though I was back in the USA already—and all healthy. Even though I was no longer sick, getting your letter made me feel even better.”
Tom gave little Corona his Corona-brand typewriter — a typewriter he’s previously shared on Instagram.
Hey folks. Good News: One week after testing Positive, in self-isolation, the symptoms are much the same. No fever but the blahs. Folding the laundry and doing the dishes leads to a nap on the couch. Bad news: My wife @ritawilson has won 6 straight hands of Gin Rummy and leads by 201 points. But I have learned not to spread my Vegemite so thick. I travelled here with a typewriter, one I used to love. We are all in this together. Flatten the curve. Hanx
“I thought this typewriter would suit you,” Hanks continued. “I had taken it to the Gold Coast, and now, it is back – with you. Ask a grown-up how it works. And use it to write me back.”
BRB, sobbing forever.
After he and Wilson recovered, Hanks shared a special update on the couple’s health and reminded everyone to take social distancing seriously.
Hello folks. @ritawilson and I want to thank everyone here Down Under who are taking such good care of us. We have Covid-19 and are in isolation so we do not spread it to anyone else. There are those for whom it could lead to a very serious illness. We are taking it one-day-at-a-time. There are things we can all do to get through this by following the advice of experts and taking care of ourselves and each other, no? Remember, despite all the current events, there is no crying in baseball. Hanx
“Sheltering in place works like this: You don’t give it to anyone — You don’t get it from anyone. Common sense, no?” he wrote. “Going to take awhile, but if we take care of each other, help where we can, and give up some comforts… this, too, shall pass. We can figure this out.”