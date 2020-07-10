Tom Hanks Celebrates His 64th Birthday With Epic, Slow-Mo Pool Dive

Tom Hanks/Instagram, Steve Granitz/WireImage

We could honestly watch this video of Tom Hanks all day

National treasure and all-around great guy Tom Hanks celebrated his birthday in style yesterday. The actor turned 64 and made quite the splash letting the world know.

The Oscar-winning actor filmed himself in slow-mo diving into a pool. He captioned the video, “This Greyhound is 64!! Hanx,” a nod to his World War II movie about the Battle of the Atlantic, Greyhound, which drops on Apple TV today.

His wife, Rita Wilson, also wished the birthday boy a happy birthday on Instagram, sharing an adorable picture of her husband and writing, “Happy Birthday, @tomhanks We love you so much. You are our anchor. Every day with you is a blessing.”

The actress also shared lyrics from the Beatles hit, “When I’m Sixty Four,” writing, “Give me your answer, fill in a form Mine for evermore, Will you still need me, will you still feed me, When I’m sixty-four,” and quickly replied to her own question with a “YES!”

In recent months, the pair have been vocal about their battle with coronavirus and reminding people that we all must individually do our part to stop the spread. Wilson and Hanks tested positive for the virus when they were in Australia. They recovered and came back to their home in Los Angeles where they are continuing to self-isolate.

“Let’s not confuse the fact, it’s killing people,” Hanks told Hoda Kotb on the Today Show. “You can say, ‘Well, traffic accidents kill a lot of people too.’ But traffic accidents happen because a lot of drivers aren’t doing their part,” he said. “I don’t know how common sense has somehow been put in question in regards to this.”

He also compared what we are facing today with World War II, saying in part, “There was a sensibility that permeated all of society [in the war], which was ‘Do your part. We’re all in this together.’ And doing your part meant there was a tiny amount of stuff you could do to aid the ongoing status of an effort that had no sign of its conclusion.”

Hanks also opened up to The Guardian, saying that he and Wilson had vastly different experiences with COVID. “My wife lost her sense of taste and smell, she had severe nausea, she had a much higher fever than I did,” Hanks elaborated. “I just had crippling body aches, I was very fatigued all the time and I couldn’t concentrate on anything for more than about 12 minutes. That last bit is kinda like my natural state anyway.”

Happy birthday to the man, the myth, the legend. Here’s to 64 more.