Tom Holland’s Birthday Message To Zendaya Has Fans Freaking Out

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty

The sweet photo is fueling speculation about the Marvel co-stars’ off-screen relationship

It may be Zendaya’s birthday, but fans who have been shipping her and her Spider-Man star Tom Holland for the past two years got the biggest present of all: maybe kind of sort of confirmation that these two are coupled up IRL.

The frenzy started when Holland shared a new behind-the-scenes photo with his on-screen love interest in honor of her birthday. He’s in his Spidey suit as Zendaya stands behind him and rests her chin on his shoulder to snap a mirror selfie.

“My MJ, have the happiest of birthdays. Gimme a call when your up xxx,” Holland wrote (MJ being the name of Zendaya’s character in the Spider-Man movies, for the six or seven of you reading this that haven’t seen either of their blockbuster flicks).

Simple enough, and yet that “My” certainly raised a lot of eyebrows — especially since it’s the closest either of them has come to acknowledging that they just might be more than friends.

Rumors have been flying for months about whether the two are dating, and the adorable birthday message is only heating up the discussion. The two co-stars were snapped sharing a kiss inside a car back in July, and since then their fans have been clamoring for a yes or no answer. For two Gen Z stars, putting it a pic like this on the ‘gram is about as official as it gets.

“DID THEY JUST CONFIRM IT AHHH,” one fan wrote in the comments, and that pretty much summed up the general reaction.

“Lost my boyfriend but is for zendaya so it’s okay,” another fan lamented.

Holland’s followers also couldn’t help comparing Zendaya’s 25th birthday greeting to the one he posted for her two years ago. The vibe of that old photo is much less intimate, and his greeting, while flattering, was much more generic.

“The birthday girl!” he wrote at that time. “Hope you’re having an amazing day.”

If the two co-stars are in fact an item (and this isn’t some elaborate publicity stunt for the forthcoming third installment of their franchise), it wouldn’t be the first time Spidey and MJ got together off-screen. It’s actually kind of a tradition. The co-stars of both prior versions of the flicks, Kirsten Dunst and Tobey Maguire as well as Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield both ended up dating after filming the superhero movies together.