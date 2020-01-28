Tracee Ellis Ross And Bryan Cranston Remade ‘The Shining’ For A Super Bowl Ad

Mountain Dew/Youtube

Tracee Ellis Ross and Bryan Cranston recreate The Shining in bonkers Mountain Dew ad

Here’s something we never thought we’d say, but Stanley Kubrick’s iconic horror masterpiece The Shining has gotten the remake treatment… but with a Mountain Dew twist. The 2020 Super Bowl is this Sunday, February 2, 2020 so all the usual suspects are rolling out their epic Super Bowl commercials in advance of the big game. Mountain Dew wanted to outdo them all, so the soda brand enlisted Bryan Cranston and Tracee Ellis Ross to play Jack Nicholson and Shelley Duvall’s characters in a short remake of The Shining to advertise the new Mountain Dew Zero Sugar. It is equal parts terrifying, deranged, and hilarious.

“Ladies and gents, I present the premiere of the @MountainDew #SuperBowl commercial,” Ellis Ross wrote on Instagram. “I got to remake #TheShining with @BryanCranston! Shut the front door! What do you think? As good as the original, maybe even better?”

The duo recreated that infamous scene where Jack presses his face up between the broken slats in the bathroom door as his wife tries to fend him off with a knife. In the Mountain Dew version, Ellis Ross tries to fight Cranston off with a shower scrub, and lol.

Instead of the iconic “Here’s Johnnnyy!” line, Cranston screams, “heeeere’s MOUNTAIN DEW ZERO SUGAR!’ Like we said, deranged, but in the best way.

Oh and at the end, Cranston plays both of the creepy twin girls.

For comparison, here’s the original scene from the movie.

Super Bowl commercials are always pretty epic and brands are dropping the videos online ahead of Sunday’s game, but this Mountain Dew spot is already the clear winner.

This commercial is so awesome for us horror lovers. Mountain Dew just gained a customer over this! 😆#DotheDew #MountainDew #TheShining https://t.co/XDPi0MToWf — Peter (@SoCalPete) January 28, 2020

@BryanCranston & @TraceeEllisRoss together in The Shining style Mountain Dew Zero Sugar ad OMG!!!pic.twitter.com/NvIuQlZqTX — Shemal Jayasundera (@shemjay93) January 28, 2020

Mountain Dew, Breaking Bad, and classic horror? I think I *have* to retweet this, sorry. https://t.co/uOy5FqQd1G — Alex Kane (@alexjkane) January 28, 2020

A few other commercial hit the web today. John Krasinski, Chris Evans, and Rachel Dratch star in a cute ad for Hyundai where they flaunt their Boston accents and talk about “pawking their cahhhs.” And Jimmy Fallon premiered his ad with John Cena, where he learns how to exercise as hard as the WWE giant thanks in part to Michelob Ultra. Like we said, The Shining/Mountain Dew crossover is the clear winner.