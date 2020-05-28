Tracee Ellis Ross is 47 and She Came to Slay

It’s hard to believe that the smart, and stunning daughter of Diana Ross would have anything to be insecure about. Turns out Tracee Ellis Ross (of Blackish) had a fear of singing despite her relation to one of music’s most iconic female divas. But in the new film The High Note, Ross overcomes her fear, singing publicly for the first time in her role as the fictional singer Grace Davis. Subscribe to Scary Mommy: https://bit.ly/3bBD9VI

Set in the dazzling world of the L.A. music scene, Ross as Davis is a superstar whose talent, and ego have reached unbelievable heights. Maggie (Dakota Johnson) is Grace’s overworked personal assistant who’s stuck running errands with a secret side hustle as a music producer. Moms will relate to Grace’s dilemma when her long-time manager (Ice Cube) presents a choice between a long-term stint in Vegas or pursuing the longshot of a new album.

If you like a feel-good film with great soundtrack (six songs were recorded by Ross), epic outfits and Hollywood glitz, this is the movie for you. Also, score one for the mature women who are still killing the game and saying to hell with the haters who put an expiration date on black excellence.

With guidance from the executive team at Universal Music, the filmmakers hired respected music producer Rodney Jerkins, also known as Darkchild, to oversee the entire soundtrack— he’s previously collaborated with such artists as Beyoncé, Jennifer Lopez, Lady Gaga, Mary J. Blige, Janet Jackson and many, many more.

Directed by Nisha Ganatra (Late Night), who is also an avid Scary Mommy reader, the High Note highlights the lack of female representation around decision-making tables in the music industry. Johnson and Ellis shine as begins to learn something from the other. The exhilaration of Ross finally realizing her own personal dream of becoming a singer is visible in her performance. Ross describes herself as 47 and “sexier than ever” and we agree. Please keep giving us life with the hair, the outfits and that voice. It was worth the wait.

Stay Connected to Scary Mommy

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/ScaryMommyTV

Site: https://www.scarymommy.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thescarymommy/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/scarymommy/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/scarymommy

Giphy: https://giphy.com/scarymommy