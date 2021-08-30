Traveling With Kids And iPads? Then You Need These iPad Accessories That Withstand Accident-Prone Little Hands

What’s more fun than hearing yourself remind your kids to “Be careful with the iPad!” 78 times in a row? Well, basically anything. But the reality is that when you’re handing over a very expensive piece of equipment to someone who may not even know how to tie their shoes, it can be tough to maintain your chill. As every parent knows, accidents happen — especially when you’re traveling — and nobody wants to deal with the expense, hassle, and disconnection involved in repairing or replacing a busted iPad.

That’s why we’re obsessed with OtterBox’s latest line of kid-proof products. It’s like OtterBox understands exactly what families need when they’re traveling and they just … manifested it, like magic. (We’ll take more of this energy, please!) OtterBox’s latest genius-level innovations make traveling with kids a breeze. Or at least, breezi-er. These products protect your family’s iPads and your nerves, so kids can have the autonomy they need to play and learn and you don’t have to guard the equipment like it’s your job.

More Than Just A Case

Up first is the EasyGrab Tablet Case. It comes in four colors and two sizes to accommodate both iPads and iPad Minis. The outer edges of the case are raised and ridged so even small hands can easily get a grip. There are also multiple rings of different-sized grooves to accommodate growing hands, so kids can continue using the case even as they get older.

The case also comes with a flexible, removable stand that can be used as a carrying handle or device stand. The best part is that the stand also easily hooks on to the back of car seats. As you log mile after mile on your way to Very Fun Family Attraction™, you’ll be thanking the parenting gods for this handy feature. The stand is included with the case at no extra cost. It’s clear there are at least a few parents on the OtterBox Kids product design team, because this is an honest-to-goodness game changer.

Because Screens And Eyes Need Protecting

Then there’s the Blue Light Guard Glass Screen Protector. This screen protector filters out blue light rays, protecting little eyes from their effects. It also guards against scratches and even microbes — which frankly sounds like something literally every electronic device should have. (Don’t ever start thinking about what’s on the surface of your phone or you’ll never know another moment’s peace!) The screen protector is sold separately and totally worth it.

Anti-tangle Cables That Cater To Kids

OtterBox Kids also recently introduced the Easy Grab Mobile Cable Bundle. This is honestly one of those things where the first time you use it, you’ll wonder why no one thought of it before. The set comes with two cables — one for power and one for audio — designed with ribbed ends that make it easier for little hands to grip and use. The cords have a coiled design that guards against sudden tugs and tumbles. They’ve also added anti-fray strain relief technology at notorious weak points — if you know, you know — and the coiled anti-tangle cord makes for easy storage.

Whether at home or on the go, these days kids need to be connected — for learning, creating, and playing. OtterBox’s newest products give parents the peace of mind that their pricey devices are safeguarded. It’s also great to know you’ve got durable on-the-go protection that can withstand kids’ less-than-gentle handling. Bonus: everything is easy to clean and designed to make using the iPad fun and intuitive for kids.

And, of course, kids will love knowing they can use devices on their own without a parent literally hovering. OtterBox Kids gear allows kids to confidently tackle their daily digital activities so they can be their active, curious, playful selves. And with all these brilliant new features, we can just about guarantee a reduction in your daily “Be careful with the iPad!” count.

Traveling this summer? Bring along OtterBox Kids’ genius tools to keep kids connected and devices safe — even on the go. Learn more at OtterBox.com.