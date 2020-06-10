Sybrina Fulton, Trayvon Martin’s Mother, Is Running For Public Office

Paras Griffin/Getty

Sybrina Fulton has been a gun violence activist since her son, Trayvon Martin, was killed. Now, she’s running for office

Before the current, ongoing protests over the death of George Floyd, there were countless other Black people killed at the hands of police and white people. In 2012, one of those lost to senseless violence was Trayvon Martin, a 17-year-old who was shot and killed by George Zimmerman, a white neighborhood watchman. Now, Martin’s mom, Sybrina Fulton, is running for public office.

Fulton shared the news that she officially qualified to run for Miami Dade County Commissioner this week on Twitter.

Fulton shared her intentions to run last year. “My time as a public servant began 30 years ago at Miami-Dade County. Since 2012, I have advocated tirelessly to empower our communities and make them safer. But the work is not done. I am proud to announce that I will run to represent District 1 on the county commission.” Fulton isn’t the only mom of a Black son lost to gun violence to run for public office. Rep. Lucy McBath (D-Ga.), mother of Jordan Davis, and Lesley McSpadden, mother of Michael Brown, precede her.

She’s running against the current mayor of Miami Gardens, Oliver G. Gilbert III. Fulton already has some major support, including endorsements from New Jersey Senator Corey Booker, and former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, who is throwing a virtual fundraising event for Fulton’s campaign this week.

Fulton has worked in public service nearly her entire life. She served as a housing agency employee who focused on helping low-income renters find homes. After Martin was killed in 2012, she became an outspoken activist fighting against gun violence. That’s a major talking point for her campaign, according to the Washington Post, as are policies that would give grieving families better access to mental health resources. She also intends to fight for economic opportunity, housing affordability, and public transportation, according to her campaign website.

Since her son was murdered, Fulton has been a grieving mom who still, to this day, continues to fight for justice for him. Martin’s death sparked protests at the time that gave birth to the Black Lives Matter movement, particularly after his killer, Zimmerman, was acquitted. Fulton has put her grief to work, highlighting injustices faced by the Black community with speaking appearances across the country and a book she co-wrote. She also launched the Trayvon Martin Foundation, which fights for better opportunities for teens and an end to gun violence.

Fulton is also still heavily involved in the Black Lives Matter movement. It’s clear this determined mom isn’t going to stop fighting for the better world her son deserved to live in.