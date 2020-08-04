Trey Kennedy Hilariously Nails ‘Pandemic Mom’ Life In New Video

Trey Kennedy/Facebook

This video is 100% life as a mom during a pandemic so excuse us while we laugh and also cry

Remember life as a parent before March? Looking back, we were all basically a combination of Florence Henderson and Mary Poppins. Now? Whew. Well, things are… not that. And comedian Trey Kennedy, known for his extremely on-brand videos (particularly of family life), absolutely nails the contrast between pre-COVID us and “here’s a paper towel to write your homework on” us.

You know it’s going to be funny when you see his ridiculously bright, cheery scarf for “pre-pandemic mom” and his greasy hair and bathrobe for the current version of moms everywhere. Accurate start, tbh. The rest is *chef’s kiss* brilliant. So on-point we don’t know whether to laugh or cry.

Remember getting dressed in the morning to leave the house? And getting the kids ready and off to school? REMEMBER NORMALCY? LOL. Ugh.

“If any of you come into Mommy’s room before 10 a.m., I will permanently strap that mask to your face.” Listen, I personally haven’t stayed in bed until 10 a.m. in a decade, but this still tracks.

Phone calls with your child’s teacher before the pandemic? Oh, how naive we were about the plight of teachers — who are actual heroes.

“Hi Miss Bradford? I just wanted to call and apologize…I don’t think I really realized how you actually do this.”

Pre-pandemic: “Oh you’re ‘sick’ are you?” Remember thinking our kids were total fakers? And thermometers weren’t a part of everyday life? Now we’re doing daily checks for fevers like it’s totally normal. Or, as Kennedy puts it, “We can do this the easy way or the hard way. We can take the highway or the dirt road.”

Afternoon snacks? Sure. Here you go. Oh wait, that’s for me.

Science class? Chemistry experiments? Yep, we got it covered. The kids are going to learn crucial life skills: “Now you’re about to found out why you’re my second favorite Jameson.”

Oh, and letting kids skimp on hand-washing? Yeah, that’s a hallmark of pre-pandemic life. Because now, this is how we greet our children the second they come into the house. Especially if they’re going back to school.

Kennedy has basically nailed every phase of quarantine life. His previous video, “Day 1 in Quarantine Vs Day 50,” is a damn ATTACK because it’s so spot-on it actually hurts.

If nothing else, we can laugh at ourselves in this absolute hellscape of anxiety, uncertainty, stress, and disastrous situation none of us asked to be in — thanks, Trey Kennedy.