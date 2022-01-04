Tristan Thompson Publicly Apologizes After Fathering A Child Outside His Relationship

Jerritt Clark / Contributor/Getty

After a paternity test revealed he fathered a child with another woman, Tristan Thompson made a public apology to Khloe Kardashian and his fans

Poor Khloe Kardashian has been dragging into yet another public infidelity scandal by serial cheater Tristan Thompson. In case you need a refresher, Khloe and Thompson share a 3-year-old daughter, True, together, but their relationship has been marred by controversy. First, Thompson was caught on video cheating on Khloe — with multiple women — while she was pregnant with True. Then, the Kar-Jenner family was rocked when it was revealed that he cheated again, with Kylie Jenner’s longtime best friend, Jordyn Woods. And for the last few months, Thompson has been embroiled in a paternity lawsuit with Maralee Nichols, who claims the NBA star is the father of her baby born last month.

Thompson denied that Nichols’ baby was his, but recently revealed on Instagram that a paternity test showed otherwise. In his stories, he announced the results and made a public apology.

“Today, paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols,” Thompson wrote. “I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established, I look forward to amicably raising our son.”

Thompson added, “I sincerely apologize to everyone I’ve hurt throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately.”

On the second slide, Thompson made a personal apology to Khloe.

“Khloé, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years,” he wrote. “My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry.”

Khloe and Thompson rarely address their relationship publicly, and in recent months they haven’t given any indication whether they’re currently together, or simply co-parenting True. Since this latest scandal broke, Kardashian has been quiet on social media, and has yet to make any public comments.