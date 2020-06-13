Trump Campaign Sells Baby Onesies And They’re As Vile As You Think

shopdonaldtrump.com

The Trump Campaign sells baby onesies, including an awful “Baby Lives Matter” suit

Trump is gearing up for the 2020 election, and in doing so, he’s created a new line of adult and children’s clothing that is about what you’d expect from him. On the Shop Trump website, you can buy all sorts of swag to show people just how much you and your little one support the sitting president, like this deranged “Baby Lives Matter” onesie, which is a gross nod to the pro-life movement while also co-opting the Black Lives Matter messaging.

The “Baby Lives Matter” onesie would pair nicely with the “All Lives Matter” adult version which lets everyone know that the entire family doesn’t remotely understand what’s happening in America or has happened in the lives of Black people for centuries. “Proudly show you’re investing in your baby’s future to Make America Great Again with this incredibly soft, boutique-style one-piece,” the site reads.

The “limited edition” onesie was originally added to Trump’s campaign merchandise to promote the March for Life anti-abortion protest in January CNN reported. However, given the death of George Floyd, a Black man who died after a white police officer knelt on his neck, and the mass protests that have followed (and that it’s in the same style as the Black Lives Matter logo), the fact that it’s still available on the site is abhorrent. Limited edition, my ass.

There’s also an “I Cry Less Than A Democrat” onesie and a plain “Babies For Trump” ensemble, and ugh.

Trump also has some adult items available that fit his “bully on the playground” personality, including a “Trump 45: It Ain’t a Mistake Snowflake,” T-shirt for the dad who’s tired of only name-calling in the comments sections on social media.

He also manages to delegitimize the notion of police reform and the current protests against rampant police brutality with this “Defend the police” shirt. It’s a shirt that says, “Hey, when a system is broken, let’s just keep doing the same thing we’ve been doing for decades instead of actually fixing the problem.” Cool. Cool.

My personal favorite has to be the “You Ain’t Black” shirt with the quote attributed to presidential nominee Joe Biden. A shirt hidden amongst a sea of blatantly racist merchandise that attempts to call his opponent a racist. “Joe Biden actually told Black Americans they “AIN’T BLACK” if they support President Donald J. Trump!” the description reads. “Sport this shirt and make sure NO ONE forgets the words #YouAintBlack came out of Joe Biden’s mouth!”

Just when you think he can’t possibly stoop any lower, he manages to remind us again and again what a giant man-baby he is.