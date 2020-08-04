Trump On 154K+ Americans Dying Of COVID: ‘It Is What It Is’

HBO/Youtube

Donald Trump goes AWOL in new interview with Axios on HBO

If you were on Twitter last night, you probably caught a glimpse of a deranged new interview with the president making the rounds. President Trump sat down with interviewer Jonathan Swan for Axios on HBO and said a bunch of typical nonsensical stuff — as the POTUS is wont to do — including saying “it is what it is” when Swan asked the president what he thought of the fact that 1,000 people had died from COVID-19 that day.

“Right now, I think it’s under control,” Trump said of the pandemic, to which Swan immediately interjected to say, “How? A thousand Americans are dying a day.”

TRUMP on 1,000 Americans dying from coronavirus each day: “It is what it is.”pic.twitter.com/dgzc1s7Ptt — Ian Sams (@IanSams) August 4, 2020

Trump, always refusing to do anything that would resemble empathy, point-blank said, “They are dying, that’s true. And you ha– It is what it is.” Trump then went on to claim that the virus is “under control” and decided that “we have done a great job” to slow the spread of the virus, which we all know, is not true.

For the record, the last six days of July saw 1000+ deaths per day and per the CDC, there have been over 154,000 COVID-19 related deaths in the U.S. to date.

One of the things that is so frustrating with this president is that nothing he says makes sense, and while Swan tried his best to question the president when he would spout nonsense and regurgitate fake facts, there’s not a lot you can do when the president goes AWOL in an interview. Case in point: Trump maniacally waving pieces of paper around while arguing about coronavirus statistics.

“We’re lower than Europe,” Trump said while flapping a piece of paper with a graph on it. “Take a look. Take a look. Right here.”

“You’re doing death as a proportion of cases,” Swan clarified. “I’m talking about death as a proportion of population. That’s where the U.S. is really bad. Much worse than South Korea, Germany, etcetera.”

To this, Trump said, “You can’t do that.” “Why can’t I do that?” Swan asked. “You have go by…” Trump continued, throwing more papers around. “You have to go by where– Look, here is the United States– You have to go by the cases of death.”

What. Does. That. Mean!?

If you could get through that portion without pulling your hair out and completely dying inside, wait until you hear what he said about child traffickers Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein.

Trump sure got defensive when talking about his friends Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein. Wonder why. pic.twitter.com/KTruPJHEnV — MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch) August 4, 2020

When asked by Swan why Trump recently wished Maxwell, “well,” Trump went on the defensive.

“Her friend or boyfriend was either killed or committed suicide in jail. She’s now in jail, yeah I wish her well,” Trump — who has been photographed with Maxwell on a number of occasions — said while getting visibly flustered. “…I do wish her well, I’m not looking for anything bad for her.”

Oh, and about the allegations of abuse and sex trafficking leveled against Maxwell, Trump says, “First of all, we don’t know that.”

That’s the President of the United States. Flapping papers around, not caring about people dying, and sending good wishes to his former friends who are accused child abusers. Fantastic.