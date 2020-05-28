Trump Retweets Video That Says ‘The Only Good Democrat Is A Dead Democrat’

MANDEL NGAN/Getty and Cowboys for Trump/Twitter

Donald Trump retweeted video from the Cowboys for Trump who say the Democrat agenda is “anti-American”

On May 27, Donald Trump retweeted a video showing the founder of the ultra-conservative political group Cowboys for Trump telling a crowd that “The only good Democrat is a dead Democrat.” Couy Griffin, a GOP county commissioner based in Otero, New Mexico, adds, “I don’t say that in the physical sense and I can already see the videos where it says I wanna go murder Democrats. No, I say that in the political sense because the Democrat agenda and policy is anti-American right now.”

Trump retweeted Cowboys for Trump’s tweet (which not only included the video of Griffin’s speech, but called out various politicians). “Thank you Cowboys. See you in New Mexico!” Trump wrote.

Thank you Cowboys. See you in New Mexico! https://t.co/aCRJeskUA8 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 28, 2020

In the video, Griffin also says, “I say the reason why the only Democrat’s a dead Democrat — I’m saying it politically speaking and I’m saying it because we need to have majorities in the House and the Senate. It’s the only way that we’re gonna put the breaks on an out-of-control governor.” According to The Hill, this video was filmed earlier this month, on May 17, at a rally organized to push back on the pandemic safety protocols.

In an interview with The Daily Beast, Griffin explained, “I could’ve chosen a different verbiage, you know. I guess I need to be more careful when I choose the words that I speak. But you know, it’s just so hypocritical of the left how they’re blowing this up, like I’m some hate-speech murderer.” However, Griffin didn’t go back on his sentiment, telling the publication that governors like Ralph Northam (D-VA) and Gretchen Whitmer (D-MI) could be “guilty of treason and the punishment that comes with it.” Griffin stated, “You get to pick your poison: you either go before a firing squad, or you get the end of the rope.”

However, Griffin is facing criticism from both Republicans and Democrats for his statements. Per local news outlet KRQE, some members of the Republican Party of New Mexico, which is led by former Congressman Steve Pearce, stated, “The Republican Party of New Mexico wants to state for the record that any statements, whether in jest or serious about harming another individual are just plain wrong.”

The New Mexico Young Republicans also added, “Couy’s statements set a dangerous precedent for political discourse in New Mexico.”

The New Mexico Young Republicans call for Couy Griffin to apologize for his inflammatory remarks about Democrats stating, “the only good Democrat is a dead Democrat.” #nmpol #nmleg We issue the following statement: pic.twitter.com/jOlVsWsQGt — NM Young Republicans (@NewMexicoYRs) May 20, 2020

It’s not surprising that Trump, who’s been very vocal about quickly re-opening the country, retweeted this video from Cowboys for Trump’s page, seemingly in support of Griffin’s message. Earlier this May, during his visit at a Honeywell factory in Arizona that manufactures N95 masks, Trump stated, “I’m not saying anything is perfect, and yes, will some people be affected, yes, will some people be affected badly—yes, but we have to get our country open and we have to get it open soon.” This comes after months of the president fighting with states desperately pushing to keep businesses closed to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

The politics around the pandemic have been seemingly leading the decisions to re-open the country, as every single state in the U.S. is struggling with catastrophic unemployment rates. However, leading scientists and experts, including Dr. Fauci, maintain that reopening the economy too soon will have “really serious consequences.” With 100,000 COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. alone so far, this battle is only the beginning.