Trump Lashes Out At Reporter: ‘Don’t Ever Speak To The President That Way’

Erin Schaff - Pool/Getty Images

And the entire back and forth took place while Trump sat behind a humorously tiny desk

It appears reminding Trump he did, in fact, lose the election really gets under his skin. When a reporter asked the president if he would finally concede to Joe Biden if the Electoral College votes in favor of Biden, Trump lost the few marbles he has left, calling him a “lightweight.”

During a pool spray on Thanksgiving, Reuters White House correspondent Jeff Mason asked Trump about his concession and when Trump answered his question by continued claims of voter fraud, Mason asked him again. That made Trump quite cross, and he let Mason know it.

Jeff Mason should have told him to fuck all the way off. pic.twitter.com/utv6aOnBmj — Busted Flush (@Mikebattuello) November 27, 2020

“Just to be clear: If the electoral college votes for Joe Biden, will you concede?” Mason asked Trump.

“Well, if they do, they’ve made a mistake, because this election was a fraud, just so you understand. This election was a fraud,” Trump responded, again repeating unproven claims of widespread fraud. “They have Biden beating … Obama’s vote. And yet he’s losing to Obama all over the place … so, no, I can’t say that at all.”

When Mason tried again to ask the same questions, Trump lost his shit, saying, “Don’t talk to me that way. You’re just a lightweight. Don’t talk to me that way. Don’t talk to — I’m the president of the United States. Don’t ever talk to the president that way.”

Now, I’d be remiss if I didn’t mention the pool spray and his address from the White House took place from an unusually tiny desk. Trump spent time before taking questions recapping his calls to service members on the holiday, then bragging about Space Force, and calling the election “rigged” for the one billionth time without any evidence. But it was hard to concentrate on any of it because of the sheer size of the room in comparison to the aforementioned desk.

Of course, it only took the good people of Twitter but a moment to comment on it:

Trump: it’s a normal size desk? desk guy (barely keeping it together): yea pic.twitter.com/eatmbEkiyu — Michael Tannenbaum (@iamTannenbaum) November 27, 2020

I just can't say this enough #DiaperDon sitting at his toddler #TinyDesk is probably the funniest thing, I've seen in a very long time. And he hates that it's trending. 😂🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/s9XbNroDBC — Holly 🌊💦 #wearamask😷 (@Msdesignerlady) November 27, 2020

Awww, look what Trump got for Christmas: Fisher Price’s ‘I’m still President’ Miniature Desk Playset! So cute… 😊 pic.twitter.com/P0yoSLKltF — Caffeinated, Creative Mammal { Jon Carter }🇺🇸 (@MongolianMisfit) November 27, 2020

Finally remembered what @realDonaldTrump’s tiny desk reminded me of. pic.twitter.com/5EPaKJDR7K — David Cicilline (@davidcicilline) November 28, 2020

It’s obviously difficult to take Trump seriously, well, in general, but it’s especially hard as he lashes out from behind a very small desk. This pool spray, which is when the White House invites reporters to ask questions of the president, was the first time Trump has taken questions from press since Biden was announced president-elect.

I want to salute the dark, subtle genius, quietly at work in the White House staff, who managed to move Rudy Giuliani's press conference to a run down garden centre, and to seat Donald Trump himself at that tiny, tiny desk. Be safe. The world needs your art.#DiaperDon pic.twitter.com/xALQUblaX6 — Manny Neira (@manny_neira) November 27, 2020

After his outburst, Trump called on the next reporter who basically asked the same question in a different way, inquiring if Trump would “leave the building” if President-elect Biden’s victory is confirmed. His response was that he “certainly” would.

Just 53 days, people. Fifty-three days.