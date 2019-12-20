Tweets That Sum Up The (Joyful) Chaos Of The Holidays With Kids

Scary Mommy, Jennifer S. White/Twitter and SSPL/Getty

Ahhh … December. The most wonderful time of the year. Or if you have kids, the most wonderful-chaotic-busy-exhausting-frenzied-expensive-magical time of the year. Fortunately, the good folks of Twitter who understand the struggle.

It all starts with holiday cards and family newsletters. Or as they are also called LIES.

If I wrote a holiday newsletter for our family's Christmas card it would just say, "We're all still a mess. Here's hoping we get our shit together in 2018. Merry Christmas." — MyQuestionableLife (@2questionable) December 6, 2017

But the biggest lie of all is, of course, Santa.

My son announced a plan to "trap" Santa that involves cookies and wine and I was like not gonna lie that shit will absolutely work — Valerie (@ValeeGrrl) December 20, 2017

Throw in a little rage-baking and you’ve got yourself a month of fun-filled holiday weekends.

Truthfully, these cookies were made partly with love and mostly with expletives. — Jennifer S. White (@yenniwhite) December 12, 2017

Think you are chill and laid back? Watch your kid build and decorate a gingerbread house without intervening. — Simon Holland (@simoncholland) December 3, 2019

If we’re not swearing while rolling out cookie dough, we’re cleaning up broken bulbs and vacuuming pine needles.

Putting up the Christmas tree this weekend because life with a toddler isn’t dangerous, messy, and terrifying enough already. — Dad and Buried (@DadandBuried) November 25, 2017

Whoever decided to celebrate Christmas with breakable glass bulbs in pretty colors on a big thing you can knock over clearly was not a parent. — Walking Outside in Slippers (@WalkingOutside) December 4, 2017

How to Decorate a Christmas Tree When You Have Kids: 1. Unpack ornament

2. Drop repeatedly until it shatters into a million pieces

3. Repeat — Mommy Owl (@Lhlodder) November 15, 2018

Wow, my kids are decorating the heck out of this small lower left section of our Christmas tree. — Simon Holland (@simoncholland) December 1, 2018

My favorite Christmas tradition is to watch my kids annihilate all my ornaments one by one, as my left eye twitches to the tune of Mele Kalikimaka — Healthy Living for Hot Messes (@HLFHM) December 10, 2018

Or wrestling with the outdoor lights.

Let’s get married and have kids so instead of enjoying a glass of wine and a movie you can watch Peppa’s Christmas for the 86th time while I go outside and figure out why the giant inflatable Santa isn’t blowing up. — Simon Holland (@simoncholland) December 9, 2019

That is, if we’re not dealing with the panic of our kids’ last minute changes to their wish list.

Sorry kids but Santa said you can only ask for toys that are Amazon Prime eligible. — mark (@TheCatWhisprer) December 13, 2015

Have kids so you can be done with your Christmas shopping & they can hand you their "updated" list which includes nothing you bought. — Sarcastic Mommy (@sarcasticmommy4) December 19, 2017

And trying to wrap and hide said gifts requires next level ninja skills.

Trusting my kids to pay no attention to the 84 empty Amazon boxes stacked in plain sight in the garage that showed up right before Christmas — Andy H. (@AndyAsAdjective) December 25, 2013

When you're so fricken great at hiding presents even you can't find some of them… 😕 — Julie Maida (@juliemaidadotme) December 24, 2016

Hey stores if you could just put all the scotch tape right by the registers after 8 pm Christmas Eve that’d be great. Sincerely, parents — The 21st Century SAHM (@21stcenturysahm) December 22, 2017

Then there’s the two words every parent dreads during the holidays: homemade gifts.

Kids: We are making you a Christmas gift! Me: Oh, that is so sweet- K: *pull out paint* Me: You really don’t- K: *pull out glue* Me: Really, guys, I don’t need- K: *pull out glitter* Me: Christmas is cancelled. — Jessie (@mommajessiec) December 3, 2018

By the end of it, we’re so damn broke that even toothpaste and toilet paper become a Christmas gift.

According to my kids' Christmas lists, they think this parenting gig pays pretty well. — Sarcastic Mommy (@sarcasticmommy4) November 27, 2017

[ Anything I buy from now until Christmas, I consider it a gift… ] Kids! Close your eyes and hold out your hands! "Toilet paper?!" — Marlalala la la la la (@Marlebean) December 9, 2015

We’re giving our kids socks and underwear, FFS (while secretly hoping that we get socks for Christmas).

Me as a kid: I want toys for Christmas

Me as an adult: pic.twitter.com/ppBIfNGfRy — Joshua (@JHassildine) December 1, 2019

Except somehow, in spite of all the chaos and messes, kids really do know how to make the holidays kind of magical.

Hate to say it, but I have embraced #Christmas more this year than I have since 2002. I blame the kids. pic.twitter.com/0obYBRF7Tf — My Secret Source (@MySoxSummer) December 9, 2019

Merry Everything, folks!