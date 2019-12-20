Tweets That Sum Up The (Joyful) Chaos Of The Holidays With Kids

 Tweets That Sum Up The (Joyful) Chaos Of Christmas With Kids

Ahhh … December. The most wonderful time of the year. Or if you have kids, the most wonderful-chaotic-busy-exhausting-frenzied-expensive-magical time of the year. Fortunately, the good folks of Twitter who understand the struggle.

It all starts with holiday cards and family newsletters. Or as they are also called LIES.

But the biggest lie of all is, of course, Santa.

Throw in a little rage-baking and you’ve got yourself a month of fun-filled holiday weekends.

If we’re not swearing while rolling out cookie dough, we’re cleaning up broken bulbs and vacuuming pine needles.

Or wrestling with the outdoor lights.

That is, if we’re not dealing with the panic of our kids’ last minute changes to their wish list.

And trying to wrap and hide said gifts requires next level ninja skills.

Then there’s the two words every parent dreads during the holidays: homemade gifts.

By the end of it, we’re so damn broke that even toothpaste and toilet paper become a Christmas gift.

We’re giving our kids socks and underwear, FFS (while secretly hoping that we get socks for Christmas).

Except somehow, in spite of all the chaos and messes, kids really do know how to make the holidays kind of magical.

Merry Everything, folks!