Twitter Is Reacting To Joe Biden Winning The Election

Twitter erupted after hearing the news of Joe Biden’s election win

After quite a long week of anxiously awaiting the results of the most important election of all of our lifetimes, America finally got the news today that Donald Trump is no longer our president — Joe Biden and Kamala Harris won the election after the state of Pennsylvania was called earlier today for Biden. Of course, social media erupted with reactions from both sides — but the only ones we’re concerned with are the happy ones because we’re done giving Trump and his supporters any air.

The reactions ranged from heartfelt…

Today is a good day.

It’s easier to be a parent this morning.

Character MATTERS.

Being a good person MATTERS.

This is a big deal. It’s easy to do it the cheap way and get away with stuff — but it comes back around. Today is a good day.#PresidentBiden#VotersDecided pic.twitter.com/h8YgZK4nmk — Van Jones (@VanJones68) November 7, 2020

I was not emotional. Then I realized every day the First Lady will wake up in the White House, go to a community college, and teach people the reading and writing skills they need to change their lives. Now I’m crying. — Guy Branum (@guybranum) November 7, 2020

Madam Vice President feels so good to say! — Camden Scott (@cammiescott) November 7, 2020

…to humorous.

‘Melania. The soaps. The little soaps. Put them in your purse. And the towels, too.’ — Brent Terhune (@BrentTerhune) November 7, 2020

My god it feels like I just took off a weighted blanket, unhooked my bra and taken out my extensions all at once — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 7, 2020

You’re fired. — Jordan Peele (@JordanPeele) November 7, 2020

They did this shit on Saturday so we could get fuuuuuuuuuucked up. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) November 7, 2020

There's always a tweet https://t.co/KQYQITRZ0x — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) November 7, 2020

Trump finally drew the crowd he was claiming. https://t.co/3lWyAXMAGj — Angel Padilla (@AngelRafPadilla) November 7, 2020

Of course some of us are just feeling a tad smug and petty. It’s ok — after four long and horrendous years, we’ve earned it.

if you don’t like it then leave pic.twitter.com/3wmXeB1kjP — xavier (@_bacongod_) November 7, 2020

But the celebrations in the streets might be the best of all. It truly feels like an anvil has been lifted from America’s chest. We can breathe again — and it’s downright amazing.

A giant Eagle is now making its way down the streets of Philadelphia pic.twitter.com/AQAn2XM1ew — Alex Holley (@AlexHolleyFOX29) November 7, 2020

New York City right now. pic.twitter.com/UvwZ6Z5r9s — Omar Raja (@OmarESPN) November 7, 2020

Cheers erupt in DC from apartments as Press calls election for Biden @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/M4wE3H7d5z — Mark Segraves (@SegravesNBC4) November 7, 2020

LOOK: Hundreds gather on Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington, D.C. to celebrate after Joe Biden was declared the 46th president of the United States #Election2020 https://t.co/npZTrF32bG pic.twitter.com/dlZQwcQ5NW — Bloomberg QuickTake (@QuickTake) November 7, 2020

WATCH LIVE: Celebrations on Black Lives Matter Plaza in D.C. after Joe Biden declared winner https://t.co/IyuphfLS8l — PBS NewsHour (@NewsHour) November 7, 2020