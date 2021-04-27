From The True Crime Junkie To The Walking Pinterest Board — Here’s A Gift For Every Kind of Mom

Amazon

It’s been a year for … everyone, but especially for moms. We’ve had to take on teaching, working from home, cleaning, cooking, organizing, and supervising, all while somehow finding the time to shower. We’ve moved beyond multitasking to a new level of “always on” existence, wearing as many hats as there are hours in the day.

Fortunately, Amazon Prime has had our back all year long — and is here for Mother’s Day too. Whether you’re looking to add something (or many things) to your own wishlist and distribute it far and wide or want to send something special to your bestie, Amazon’s Mother’s Day store can help you find just the right thing to have a 5-Star Mother’s Day. Whether she appreciates something fun, something that’ll make her cry, or just something that’ll arrive ASAP (oh hey, Prime Delivery!), you’ll find a Mother’s Day gift or two for her (or yourself) on our list below.

For The Badass Mom Boss Who Needs A Home Office To Match

To Keep The Kids Quiet (Even When They’re Not)

Screaming kids? Never heard of them. These headphones have up to 20 hours of battery life, come in three fresh colors, and will help make any space a quiet one.

A Desk As Classy As She Is

White marble. Hairpin legs. Storage space. Could this desk be more perfect?

To Keep Her Stuff Organized

With this desk organizer, she’ll never have to panic about finding a pen before a Zoom meeting ever again.

To Keep Her Brain Organized

This dry erase calendar can be customized for any month of any year. Plus, it can be personalized to say her name, her job title, Ultimate Goddess Supreme, etc.

Some No-Maintenance Greenery

You don’t need a green thumb for a little office greenery. These cute faux succulents will give mom all the nature she needs, without having to nurture them!

For The Mom Who Swears She Doesn’t Really Want Anything

A Chance To Reminisce

Who doesn’t love a little stroll down memory lane? Create a themed photo book of a trip you took together, your favorite family pics, etc. Also, if a picture is worth a thousand words, Amazon Photos is the world’s longest book. The photo storage service is included with Prime and gives you unlimited photo storage.

A Better Night’s Sleep

We could all use a little more rest these days, and this weighted blanket will get her nice and cozy in no time.

Less Time Spent Cleaning

There is absolutely no reason why she should still be spending her precious spare time vacuuming. Get her this iRobot vacuum cleaner, the robotic equivalent of saying “I love you.”

Something That Will Make Her Cry

Something about tiny fingerprints is a guaranteed tear-jerker. Print out her favorite picture of the family, put it in this thumbprint picture frame, and have everyone sign it with fingerprints in the shape of a heart.

A Once-In-A-Lifetime Experience

Even if she swears she doesn’t want anything, you can’t go wrong with an experiential gift. Amazon Explore lets you book live virtual experiences from everywhere around the world. Give her a cooking lesson in Italy or let her peruse a boutique in Argentina. Plus, Amazon Prime members get their first experience free!

For The Mom Whose Love Language Is “Home Design”

Something To Accompany A Floral Bouquet

Planning to get Mom a floral bouquet? This gold-banded vase will be the perfect accompaniment. And, for the perfect flowers to put inside, Prime members can get a Sourced for Good single-color 20-stem bunch of tulips from Whole Foods for only $9.99 from May 5 through May 11!

Immortalize Her Favorite Quote

If she’s less “live, laugh, love” and more “eat, sleep, binge Prime Video, repeat,” this personalizable framed quote is the gift you seek.

A Candle She’ll Actually Like

If you must get her something scented, this Yankee Candle Oil Diffuser will be the aromatic gift that keeps on giving.

Aid Her DIY Efforts

This Allen wrench set is just the thing to ensure she’s never without the right tool to assemble furniture.

Keep Her Cozy

This fuzzy faux fur throw blanket will let her snuggle up and revel in any newly redecorated room.

For The Well-Caffeinated Mom

The Perfect Cup of Coffee

This single-serve Keurig is quick, convenient, and an easy way to keep mom caffeinated.

Enable Her Coffee Snobbery

Every coffee aficionado-in-training needs a French press.

Boil Water At The Perfect Temperature

With this electric tea kettle, she can boil water to make tea, hot chocolate, or her favorite soups without the hassle of using a stove top!

Expand Her Tea Selection

Give her all the tea she needs with this assorted specialty teas box.

A Coffee Cup That Will Speak To Her

This funny coffee mug is the only thing allowed to speak to her before she’s had her coffee.

For The Outdoorsy Mom

End Her Quest For The Perfect Leggings

One word: pockets. These high-rise leggings have it all, plus, with Prime Wardrobe she can try them out for a week and decide if they’re for her.

Keep Her Warm

This pullover zip-up sweater is quick-drying, super soft, and comes in over 30 different colors.

Her New Go-To, On-The-Go Bag

If she’s in the market for a new gym bag, on-the-go bag, or really any kind of bag, this Under Armour tote will be her new go-to.

Keep Her Hydrated

Available in 11 different colors, this Brita stainless steel bottle holds 32 oz. of water and comes with its own filter.

Keep Her “Hydrated”

Yes, drinking outside counts as being outdoorsy and this Camelbak wine tumbler proves it.

For The True Crime-Obsessed Mom

So She Can Listen Anywhere

If she doesn’t have a portable speaker, she isn’t podcasting to her full potential.

So She Can Listen Anywhere … Privately

Give her a new episode of “My Favorite Murder” and these wireless bluetooth earbuds, and she’s ready to take on the world.

Give Her A Break From True Crime

This list of books curated especially for Mother’s Day, or these bestsellers in the mystery and thriller category are the reading escape she seeks. If she doesn’t already have one, get your mom a Kindle Oasis so she can find her ultimate oasis.

Show Her She Isn’t The Only One Morbidly Obsessed With True Crime

Yes, a serial killer-themed coloring book exists. And yes, it is absolutely appropriate for Mother’s Day.

For The Mom Who Deserves A Spa Day

Give Her An Excuse To Try Jade Rolling

It’s flooded her Instagram feed so it’s about time she’s got a jade roller of her own.

Upgrade Her Skincare Game

This facial toning kit from NuFACE will make any day a spa day.

Make Her Smell Like Springtime

Mamonde’s skin care set has everything she needs to literally smell like roses.

Help Her Find Her New Bath And Body Favorites

From a cleansing cream to a hydrating mask, this Burt’s Bees facial set is the pampering kit every mom could use.

Level Up Her Bubble Bath

This bath bomb five-pack includes a 5 oz. bath bomb in lavender, lemongrass, eucalyptus, pink grapefruit, and rosewood.

For The Mom Who Might Be Mary Berry In Disguise

Keep Her Pantry Fresh

This mini dehumidifier is perfect for her spice cabinet moisture-free.

Help Her Clean Out Her Utensil Drawer

To make any mom feel like a true master chef, get her this angled knife block.

Upgrade Her Cookware

Let her toss those old grungy pots and pans and gift her a set of new non-stick cookware.

Enable Her Air-Frying Obsession

This 8-in-1 Ninja air fryer can dehydrate, toast, roast, and be flipped up for compact storage.

Adorn Her Herb Garden

Equal parts practical and twee, these silver handle herb markers can be customized for the herbs she’s got in her garden.

For The Pinterest Queen

Tell Her She’s Sew Great

Puns not included with this Brother sewing machine.

Give Her A Throwback Gift

This Fujifilm Instax camera is cute! It’s retro! It’s another excuse to take a million pics of her kiddos.

Make Her Pins Come To Life

She probably already has dozens of different photo arrangement ideas saved to a board called “decor ideas.” Let her live out her Pinterest fantasies with this Bluetooth Polaroid printer that prints any picture from your phone.

Restock Her Quarantine Hobby Supplies

Who’d have known so many of us would come out of this pandemic arm knitting experts?

Make Her DIY Dreams Come True

Pinterest moms are used to “doing it themselves.” Give your mom the chance to make her DIY baking dreams come to life with this engraved rolling pin.

For The Mom Who’s A Walking Style-Inspo Board

A Beauty Guru Must-Have

If makeup tutorials are her preferred form of meditation, she probably needs a makeup organizer to keep all her beauty accoutrements in one place.

The Ultimate Accessory

Mother’s Day is an excuse to get her that special something that you know she wants but would never get for herself like this gorgeous Daniel Wellington watch in gold.

Her New Favorite Bag

This Zac Posen Crossbody bag will pair perfectly with her first post-pandemic outing.

A True Statement Necklace

This necklace says it all. Literally. You can customize this gold morse code necklace to be a subtle reminder of how much she’s loved. Or her favorite curse word. To each their own.

Up Her Sneaker Game

These Veja sneakers will make her the coolest mom in the pick-up line.

If all else fails, give her the gift that will deliver all year long — an Amazon Prime membership. After all, there is no greater friend or ally to a mom than Prime!