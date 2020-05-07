Inclusive Clothing Brand Giving Away Their Signature Dress For Mother’s Day

Universal Standard

Inclusive clothing brand Universal Standard is giving away 10,000 of their signature dress in honor of moms

The inclusive and woman-owned clothing company Universal Standard has a pretty incredible gift for us this Mother’s Day. They’re giving away 10,000 of their signature Geneva dress, and all you pay is shipping. Get ready to sip a mimosa while picking out your cut and color, because this is the most stylish gift you’ll get this year.

“As a treat for all the moms who now have to juggle more than ever before, we’re giving away our do-it-all Geneva dress, usually $120, for just the price of shipping ($15),” reads a press release provided to Scary Mommy. “It’s our hero piece, one of our very first designs, and we think that moms deserve it for being real life superheroes.”

Heck yes we do. And it’s as comfortable as it is gorgeous. It’s made from a Peruvian cotton blend and according to fellow mommas who told me they swear by this brand, it washes beautifully and doesn’t pill like other cotton clothing. Sold.

Oh, and did we mention the Geneva comes in the brand’s full size range of 00-40? It also somehow looks good on everyone, which is not something most dresses can claim.

All you have to do to get your dress is go to their site and enter your email. A code will arrive moments later (I’m talking seconds — mine came immediately) and happy shopping! The dress is available in a crewneck or v-neck with short sleeves, or long sleeves with v-neck — all in multiple colors. I’m partial to navy v-neck, but do you, sis.

“We have quite a number of moms on our team and we know that this period has been trickier to navigate than usual, which is why we wanted to do something extra special this Mother’s Day,” Polina Veksler, co-founder and CEO of Universal Standard tells Scary Mommy. “When you think about everything that moms do, from taking on various roles to always being present when things get tough, they’re just like superheroes, so gifting them our hero piece seems only fitting. It’s such an easy piece to wear, and as a mom myself, I know it’s all about simplicity right now.”

Veksler is extremely correct — simplicity is key for moms pretty much always but especially now that we’ve morphed into full-time homeschool teachers along with whatever else we have going on including: full-time jobs, part-time jobs, household chores, pets, and dealing with the constant onslaught of news about coronavirus. The least us moms should have is a comfy, go-to dress that makes us look amazing while we juggle literally everything.

As the pandemic began, Universal Standard immediately started giving back. “Our community means everything to us, and we’ve spent much of our time looking for different ways to give back and bring comfort during this unsettling period,” they tell Scary Mommy via press release. “In March, we gave out over $500,000 worth of another bestseller, our Foundation, to medical workers on the frontlines. Then in April, we started raising money for Save the Children and No Kid Hungry through the sales of our children’s storybook, ‘What Would Fashion Look Like if it Included All of US.’ Now, we want to give away up to 10,000 Geneva dresses from Wednesday (May 6th), while supplies last, to all moms and moms to be.”

You heard them — go ahead and order while they’re still available. Because every mom deserves to look fabulous while doing it all.