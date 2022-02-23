Van Jefferson And Wife Samaria Reveal Super Bowl Baby’s Name

INGLEWOOD, CA - DECEMBER 21: Van Jefferson #12 of the Los Angeles Rams as he leaves the field after the game against the Seattle Seahawks at SoFi Stadium on December 19, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Rams wide receiver and his wife have selected a “winning” name for their son

Van Jefferson and his wife Samaria have finally revealed their baby boy’s name!

Just hours after Jefferson and his Los Angeles Rams teammates won the 2022 Super Bowl on Feb. 13, Samaria Jefferson gave birth to their son. And now, a little over a week after his arrival, the couple have come up with a “winning” moniker, and it’s impossible to tell whether the little guy is named after his mom or his dad!

“We decided on Champ Jefferson,” the proud father told People. “It’s very fitting. That’s very fitting for the type of situation we just had.”

Names under consideration included Miles and Wynn, but Champ “has a meaning of warrior,” Van told People. It does seem appropriate for a child whose mother spent much of her labor in the stands of California’s SoFi stadium, enduring contractions of increasing intensity as her husband, unaware, remained focused on the game of his life.

Samaria, 23, is “a warrior, too, to go through what she went through,” Van said.

“I did not want to miss the game for anything. I watched him play since high school, college and now the NFL, so I was dedicated to go,” Samaria said.

The couple, who have been sweethearts since they were teenagers, have an older daughter, 5-year-old Bella. Van is also parent to a 4-year-old son, Vanchi.

By halftime on Super Bowl Sunday, Samaria was unable to hide the pain of contractions and medical personnel took her out of the stadium on a stretcher. Jefferson remained unaware. Heroically sticking to her birth plan, Samaria decided not to be admitted to the hospital and instead hopped in an Uber to get to her birthing center, where she delivered her son only an hour later. Van, on his way to her bedside after the big win, viewed all the action on FaceTime.

“We called him and I was like, ‘I can’t wait anymore,’ ” Samaria told People.

The sequence of events meant that Van didn’t get much time with his teammates to soak in the massive victory, but he didn’t mind in the slightest. “Everyone was saying, ‘You didn’t even get a chance to celebrate,’ but it really wasn’t about the celebration. It was about being with my wife,” Van said.

“I’m so proud of her,” he added. “She handled it like a true champ.”