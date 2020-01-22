‘Vanderpump Rules’ Needs To Make Danica Dow A Full-Time Cast Member, Stat

Bravo

Sure, Tom Sandoval rage-texted Stassi Schroeder, but we can’t help but be drawn to Danica Dow

Jax Taylor doesn’t understand how “these emo dudes get any action” and prefers to be the big spoon because he’s “a man.” New SURver Charli Burnett has never eaten pasta(!) because it’s “the reason everyone gains weight.” Max Boyens has terrible taste in T-shirts. Scheana Shay made Max squirm during an awkward encounter where she read his texts aloud to him; and speaking of texts, Tom Sandoval rage-texted Stassi Schroeder, threatening to kick her out of TomTom during her book signing event. And this barely scratches the surface of tonight’s episode of Vanderpump Rules.

And while we’d love to give a play-by-play recap of Episode 3’s drama, we have to ask: Why isn’t Danica Dow a full-time cast member on Vanderpump Rules? Listen, we don’t hate the newbies. Dayna Kathan seems authentic and has good intentions. Max, Brett, and Charli… well, we don’t really care for those three, at least not right now. But Danica? The SUR assistant manager who was suspended for one week from the restaurant for shoving her ex-boyfriend, SUR bartender Brett Willis (yes, there are two Bretts; so we’ll call him “Old Brett” from now on), after he suggested having a threesome? Yes, we want more of her — and we aren’t alone.

Of course, not everyone’s a fan of her, but that’s what makes a great reality TV cast member: divisiveness.

Danica’s drama doesn’t start and end with the suspension, either. According to her Bravo bio, she’s the one who ends up divulging information about TomTom’s general manager Max’s playboy past, not only threatening his relationship with Dayna, but also putting him at odds with a fellow manager.

After taking a deeper dive on Danica, the youngest assistant manager in SUR history, we’re convinced she’ll play a bigger role later this season — and especially next season if Bravo renews the show for a ninth. So, why not learn more about her now? Here are a few other things to know about Danica.

She appears to be dating Old Brett, again

For Halloween, months following her suspension and threesome drama with Old Brett, Danica posted a photo of the two of them dressed up as Roger and Jessica Rabbit. So, are they still dating? Guess we’ll have to keep watching to find out.

She loves to travel

One glance at her Instagram shows Danica loves to travel. Her most recent trips include vacations in Bali and Europe.

Stassi think she’s ‘extra’

In an interview with Access, Stassi called Danica “extra,” saying, “Every time I was around her, she was yelling at someone, raising her voice, and I’m like, this girl needs to sit down and take a breath.”

She got into a fight at a Vanderpump Rules afterparty

Earlier this month, it was reported that police were called to a Vanderpump Rules afterparty where Danica got into a fight with another female. “They were out there talking to Danica for over an hour and finally let her go,” a source told Page Six at the time. “She wasn’t arrested in the end.”

Will we see the drama unfold on the show? We can only hope (though, it was also reported this took place at an “unofficial” afterparty.)