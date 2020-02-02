Vanessa Bryant Shares Gorgeous Illustration Of Daughter Gianna On Instagram

Harry How/Getty Images

Vanessa Bryant shared the artwork of her late daughter, Gianna, wearing her dad’s jersey

Vanessa Bryant took to Instagram to share a gorgeous piece of artwork created by Japan-based designer and illustrator, Reina Koyano, that featured her late daughter, Gianna, wearing her father Kobe Bryant’s jersey and holding a basketball.

“Seeing my babygirl smile and happy again with a basketball under her arm, wrapped in (Laker colors) love just warmed my heart,” Vanessa captioned the picture, expressing her gratitude for the thoughtful work of art. “Thank you for this. @_vivalareina thank you!! My Gigi. #Mambacita.”

Kobe and their 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, along with seven others, died after the Lakers player’s private helicopter crashed in Calabasas, California last Sunday. In the past week, there have been a number of tributes paying respect to the lives lost, and Vanessa has shared several images and messages via social media in the wake of the tragedy.

“My girls and I want to thank the millions of people who’ve shown support and love during this horrific time,” Vanessa wrote alongside the family portrait of herself, Kobe, and their four girls. “Thank you for all the prayers. We definitely need them. We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my adoring husband, Kobe — the amazing father of our children; and my beautiful, sweet Gianna — a loving, thoughtful, and wonderful daughter, and amazing sister to Natalia, Bianka, and Capri. There aren’t enough words to describe our pain right now. I take comfort in knowing that Kobe and Gigi both knew that they were so deeply loved. We were so incredibly blessed to have them in our lives. I wish they were here with us forever.”

Vanessa also shared a picture from the tribute during the Lakers game this week of both Gianna and Kobe’s jerseys, their first since the death of Kobe. “There is no #24 without #2. #GirlDaddy #DaddysGirl #MyBabies #OurAngels #KobeandGigi,” she wrote.” Every seat in the Staples Center was covered with either Bryant’s No. 8 or No. 24 jersey, which ended up on the backs of the fans in attendance to honor the veteran player.

There are no words for what she and the other families who lost their loved ones must be going through. Losing a partner and a child on the same day is a devastation no person should ever have to face.