Vanessa Bryant Shares Sweet Photo On Daughter Capri’s First Birthday

Vanessa Bryant also shared that Capri is named after her late husband, Kobe

Vanessa Bryant celebrated her youngest daughter’s first birthday over the weekend — a bittersweet milestone after the death of her husband, Kobe Bryant, and daughter Gianna five months ago.

The mom of four shared a sweet photo of herself and Kobe with daughter Capri on Instagram, captioning it, “Happy 1st Birthday Capri! Mommy, Daddy, Nani, Gigi and BB love you SO much!!! God Bless you sweet princess. Capri Kobe Bryant a.k.a. ‘Koko-Bean’ named after her dearly missed daddy, Kobe Bean Bryant.”

Vanessa shared another pic of the family celebrating, captioning it, “Happy 1st birthday Capri! We love you so much mamacita. Natalia had the original Disneyland castle, Gianna had the Walt Disney World castle, Bianka had Disney Paris and Capri has the Tokyo Disney Castle cake.” She recently made her Instagram account private and had several Kobe Bryant fan pages taken down because seeing the constant barrage of photos made things too difficult for her and her three daughters.

“Thx so much of all the (love),” Vanessa began. “@nataliabryant and I have unfortunately had to block fan pages because it’s been really hard to go online and constantly see pics of our beloved Gigi and Kobe under every single square of our explore pages. Blocking the fan pages has helped change the algorithm…please understand that we had to do this for our own healing not because we don’t appreciate your (heart),” she added. “Xo.”

Kobe died on Jan. 26 alongside his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California. Since the tragedy, the family has celebrated many milestones including Gianna’s 14th birthday, what would have been Gianna’s eight grade graduation, Valentine’s Day, and Mother’s Day. This will also be her first Father’s Day without him.

The beloved Los Angeles Laker will be honored during tonight’s virtual 2020 ESPYS and will include “a love letter to Kobe Bryant from the people of Los Angeles, featuring a performance by Snoop Dogg.”

“There aren’t enough words to describe our pain right now,” Vanessa wrote shortly after the helicopter crash. “I take comfort in knowing that Kobe and Gigi both knew that they were so deeply loved. We were so incredibly blessed to have them in our lives. I wish they were here with us forever. They were our beautiful blessings taken from us too soon…We wake up each day, trying to keep pushing because Kobe, and our baby girl, Gigi, are shining on us to light the way. Our love for them is endless — and that’s to say, immeasurable.

“We miss you so much Gigi and Daddy.”