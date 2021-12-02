Vin Diesel Pens Emotional Tribute About Dadly Advice He Received From Paul Walker

Kevin Winter/Getty

Vin Diesel penned an emotional tribute to his late BFF, Paul Walker, as his daughter served as Meadow’s maid of honor

There’s something incredibly special about a BFF relationship between two dads, and Vin Diesel and Paul Walker continue to prove it, nearly a decade after Walker’s death. In an emotional Instagram post, Diesel celebrated Walker’s daughter, Meadow, on her wedding day, and shared the dadly advice he received from his BFF when he was just about to become a dad. If you haven’t already, grab the tissues for this one.

In his post, Diesel shared a photo of Meadow in her wedding dress, with Diesel’s own daughter, Hania, who served as maid of honor at the wedding. In the caption, he wrote about the day Hania was born, and the “brotherly” advice he received from Walker on the set of Fast & Furious 4.

“I can remember that day when you and I were filming that scene in F4 where we were eating Chinese food and we had a brother combat scene,” Diesel wrote. “When we were done filming that day you came into my trailer and asked, what’s on your mind? You always knew when something was on my mind. Haha.”

It turns out there was a lot on Diesel’s mind that day, because he was getting ready to head to the hospital for Hania’s birth.

“I told you that I was about to have a baby and didn’t know what to expect at the hospital which I was heading to after work,” he continued. “Will never forget what you told me.”

Diesel wrote, “you said a lot of tough guys will tell you to wait out side of the delivery room, but that’s wrong. Go in there, actually cut the umbilical cord and it will be the best day of your life. You of course, was talking from experience, having already an angel of your own.”

Diesel then reflected on the “blessings” that follow tragedies in life.

“Look at this photo Pablo, it will make you smile,” he wrote. “The same angel that you helped me prepare for in the most beautiful way with your brotherly advice is the same angel that precious Meadow asked to be her Maid of Honor.”

Diesel continued, “How could I have known that back on the 2008 set of Fast… but maybe somehow you did. Miss you.”

And just like that, there’s something in my eye. Where are those tissues again?

Diesel and Walker were famously best friends during their work together on the Fast & Furious movies, and Diesel was publicly open about his grief after Walker was killed suddenly in a car crash in 2013. He’s also become as close to Meadow as her own family, as evidenced in the comment she left on Diesel’s post.

BRB, need a new box of tissues.