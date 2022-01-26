VA Governor Launches Email Hotline For Parents To Report Teachers For ‘Divisive Practices’

Win McNamee/Getty Images

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin has launched an email hotline where parents can report “divisive practices” like mask mandates in schools

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin ran on a platform of abolishing critical race theory in schools, and soon after he was elected, he signed an executive order doing just that, even though it wasn’t included on any public school curriculum at the time. Youngkin was also quick to ban mask mandates in schools after he was elected. Now, he’s taking his oversight of the state’s public schools even further with a dedicated email address parents can use to report “divisive practices” by schools and teachers.

The governor sat for an interview with conservative radio host John Fredericks, where he explained the purpose of the new email hotline.

“….for parents to send us any instances where they feel that their fundamental rights are being violated, where their children are not being respected, where there are inherently divisive practices in their schools,” Youngkin said, adding that a controversial “privilege bingo” assignment at a Fairfax County high school was one example of something parents might report. “We’re asking for folks to send us reports and observations that they have that will help us be aware of things like privilege bingo, be aware of their child being denied their rights that parents have in Virginia. And we’re going to make sure we catalog it all.”

Youngkin promised to investigate all parent reports.

Black parents need to flood these tip lines with complaints about our history being silenced. We are parents too https://t.co/5cBdlahnyB — John Legend (@johnlegend) January 25, 2022

Of course, there are already calls for people to flood the hotline with reports of the opposite of what Youngkin wants — like reports that the governor himself is the one spreading divisiveness in schools. Singer John Legend has called for Black parents to flood the hotline with reports “about our history being silenced,” and a Texas-based activist, Olivia Julianna, is using TikTok videos to call for young people to flood the hotline.