The Looks Everyone’s Talking About From Last Night’s VMAs

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images/Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Last night’s VMAs gave us some of the most iconic celebrity looks of all time, don’t @ me

The VMAs are back, baby. Thanks to the modern miracle that is COVID-19 vaccines, MTV’s Video Music Awards went off last night with a fully in-person ceremony that included the red carpet appearances and performances that have made the annual event as iconic as it is. And celebs clearly don’t have the same struggle as us normals with no longer knowing how to wear pants that don’t have a stretchy waistband, because they came out serving lewks. From the red carpet to the stage, these are some of the best celeb looks of the night — including some that are sure to go down in VMAs history because they are, in the words of the immortal Lady Gaga, “Talented, brilliant, incredible, amazing, show-stopping, spectacular, never the same.”

First up, of course, is Megan Fox, who made immediate headlines with her look.

With Machine Gun Kelly at her side in a metallic red suit, Fox wore a completely sheer dress, accented with blingy embroidery — both on the dress and on the shimmering silver thong she wore under it. Instantly iconic, TBH. 10/10.

Next up is Billy Porter, who surprised absolutely no one on Earth by slaying the red carpet.

The Cinderella star wore a shiny silver suit, accented with understated silver jewelry — except two handfuls of giant silver rings.

J-Lo, long the queen of stunning on red carpets, has done it again. Lopez hit the red carpet in a skin-baring mini-skirt and crop-top combo, showing us once again that she literally has not aged in three decades.

What might be most impressive about Lopez’s look is that she was spotted leaving Italy with Ben Affleck just hours before this appearance. You’re telling me the woman got off a transatlantic flight looking like that? I stan.

The couple of the moment, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, made an appearance in adorable matching outfits.

The simple black leather get-ups are a little understated for these two, but you know what? I like it. They’re in love. They’re showing that by cheesily coordinating their red carpet wear. Who can be against that?

Simone Biles kept her look simple on the red carpet, but honestly, it just allowed her own beauty to take center stage where it belongs.

In her first major appearance since the Tokyo Olympics, Biles stunned in a pale pink, one-shoulder gown that’s honestly fit for a Disney princess.

One of the most anticipated stars of the night was Olivia Rodrigo, who basically burned the VMAs stage down with her performance of “Good 4 U.” But before that, she hit the red carpet looking like this.

The singer’s pink ombre Versace gown is a real stunner, unsurprisingly for one of the hottest up-and-coming stars at the event.

And then there were a few throwback looks. Influencer Bretman Rock took to the red carpet in an iconic look that VMAs fans might recognize.

Yes, that is the same yellow zebra print gown that Aaliyah wore to the VMAs in 2001. There’s no “who wore it better” happening here — that look would slay for anyone.

Madison Beer also turned heads in her dress, which should also look familiar.

That’s right — that’s the same powder pink, lace-up dress that Beyoncé wore in 2003. You can’t help but love a throwback, especially one done as flawlessly as this.

Sisters Chloe and Halle Bailey hit the red carpet together, looking stunning in their respective looks.

While they didn’t perform together last night as Chloe x Halle, Chloe made her solo career debut by performing “Have Mercy” in one of the best moments of the night.

And finally, Lil Nas X, who has been a fashion kween this year, slayed once again.

The “Call My By Your Name” singer hit the red carpet in a custom Atelier Versace suit in bejeweled lilac with a long train running down one leg. Was it the most iconic look of the night? It just might have been.