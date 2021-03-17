Wendy Williams Fart-Burps On Air And The Internet Won’t Let It Go

BMS_Derek/Twitter

The internet is totally amazed by Wendy Williams’ on-air fart-burp combo

Wendy Williams, queen of gossiping about celebrities for a living (and somehow getting away with it), had an on-air gaffee that was truly so remarkable, the internet is in amazement. During a segment on Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s divorce, Wendy eeked out a fart-burp combo that was honestly, quite iconic.

Wendy burped, immediately covered her mouth, then a fart escaped, as the socially distanced crowd immediately began to cheer. After, Wendy quickly said, “I apologize, I apologize.” I mean, if you’re at a taping of The Wendy Williams Show, you’re there to witness something bonkers. After all, this is the talk show host who continually referred to Grammy nominated popstar Dua Lipa as “Dulapeep.”

Anyway, the fart/burb thing happened and the internet lost its damn mind and remarkably, the internet’s reaction wasn’t one of shame, but of absolute awe — as in, wow, how does this just happen? The talent!

Unreal Burp Fart combo from Wendy Williams pic.twitter.com/4MgzgbtTpa — Derek Allgood (@BMS_Derek) March 16, 2021

Wendy williams did not fart and burp at the same time on live tv just to be outshined by adele dazeem — Michael Rootare (@MichaelAlexAnd) March 16, 2021

Sure when Wendy Williams burps and farts at the same time it’s comical but when I do it it’s “not acceptable in a management meeting” 🤷🏻‍♀️ — Bills (@billy_barkoid) March 16, 2021

BREAKING NEWS THAT WILL MOST DEFINITELY CHANGE YOUR LIFE: Wendy Williams burps and farts at the same time in the middle of her show. pic.twitter.com/1D3ag3GMzw — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) March 16, 2021

this is the ONLY THING i care abouthttps://t.co/VeQuHQtvea — samantha irby (@wordscience) March 16, 2021

Wendy Williams burbs and farts at the same time on live TV, and it’s actually kind of amazing. pic.twitter.com/icTXBqtDvz — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) March 16, 2021

I wish it wasn’t my new national anthem, but it is! — Caissie (@Caissie) March 16, 2021

Funnily enough, this isn’t the first time Wendy has been at the center of a flatulence-based headline, which I guess is a thing that happens a lot when you spend nearly every day on camera hooked up to extremely sensitive mics?

Wendy also went viral last year for farting on-air and instead of just wrinkling her nose and pretending that someone else did it like every human on Earth has done whenever they fart, she spoke to Page Six about it! Which is so wild! “I barely fart,”Wendy said at the time (via Decider). “You know why? Because gas gets released several different ways and mine is belching, because all I do is talk.”

“Let me tell you something right now, okay,” Wendy continued during last year’s fart defense. “I don’t lean over like this to release a fart, I lean over like this because it’s comfortable. If I sit [straight up] all the time, it’s heavy on my spine. I don’t have the back. I’m not trying to get the back. I like to release my hips and lean, you know what I’m saying? … I’ve been doing this for 11 years on this show!”

Solid defense. I rest my case.

Listen, Wendy’s whole deal is talking shit about famous people and apparently now, farting, which is a niche brand and therefore, a strong business decision. And I don’t feel super bad reporting on her flatulence because, as I mentioned, Wendy’s bread and butter is being shady and she specifically let ‘er rip while reporting on how Kim Kardashian “probably has five new boyfriends” in the wake of her extremely recent divorce from Kanye West, so like… Karma? It’s a Karma fart.