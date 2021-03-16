When Everything’s Not Fine: Motherhood & Mental Health

The pandemic has had a staggering impact on women’s mental health, especially among mothers for whom rates of depression and anxiety have tripled over the past year. While there is light at the end of the tunnel for many, the stresses of our reshaped lifestyles of work, home, school and relationships are sending moms to their breaking point. In this episode of Live.Work.Thrive a panel of experts will discuss tools for supporting ourselves and others through anxiety, depression and when to seek help at all stages of motherhood. Panelists include:

Melissa Bernstein: Co-Founder and Chief Creative Officer of Melissa and Doug is investing millions into a comprehensive online network to support mental wellness.

Dr. Catherine Birndorf: Co-Founder and Medical Director at the Motherhood Center Of New York providing supportive services for new and expectant mothers suffering from mood and anxiety disorders.